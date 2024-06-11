June 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

June 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (29-34) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (25-37)

Tuesday, June 11 - 6:05 PM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, OH

RHP Riley Thompson (2-0, 6.27) vs. LHP Joey Cantillo (0-0, 7.71)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Columbus Clippers play the first of their six-game series tonight at Huntington Park...it marks the second time the two clubs have matched up this season, following May 7-12 in which Iowa and Columbus split...Iowa is slated to start right-hander Riley Thompson, who will make his 19th appearance (fourth start)...the Clippers are slated to start left-hander Joey Cantillo, who will make his second start with Columbus this season.

SUNDAY SCARIES: The I-Cubs fell to the Mud Hens in the series finale on Sunday by a 6-3 score...Owen Caissie and Alexander Canario each homered to provide the offense for Iowa...Dan Straily made the start and worked 4.2 innings and allowed two runs on four hits...the I-Cubs have gone 3-6 in series finales this season.

CANARIO CANNONS: Iowa outfielder Alexander Canario has homered in back- to-back games (6/8-9) for the second time this season, following May 23-24 vs. Indianapolis...he tallied his third multi-home run game of the 2024 campaign and the 13th of his career Saturday night...among all minor league players who have played 37 games or less this season, his 12 home runs rank first...since May 18, Canario ranks among International League leaders in total bases (1st, 58), homers (T-1st, 9), extra-base hits (T-1st, 15), RBI (2nd, 22), slugging percentage (2nd, .784), OPS (3rd, 1.186), runs (T-5th, 19) and hits (T-7th, 25).

VS. COLUMBUS: The I-Cubs are visiting Columbus for the first time since they played a three-game set July 14-16, 2023 in which Iowa won two of the three games and outscored the Clippers 11-10...this marks the second time the two clubs have matched up this season following a six-game series at Principal Park from May 7-12 in which each team won three games Columbus outscored the I-Cubs 41-40.

CLOSE CALLS: Iowa improved their record in one-run games to 11-10 this year on Saturday...they have played 21 one-run games which is the tied for second-most in the IL, trailing Omaha (16-6).

THOMPSON THE STARTER: Tonight's starting pitcher Riley Thompson has made three starts this season and has gone 0-0 with a 0.82 ERA (1 ER in 11.0 IP) with nine strikeouts vs. going 2-0 with a 8.54 ERA (25 ER in 26.1 IP) in 15 relief appearances...Thompson made his last start on June 6 vs. Toledo and allowed one run on one hit across 3.0 innings in a no decision as Iowa went on to fall to Toledo by an 8-4 score.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Iowa begins a road trip in which they will play 12 games over the next 14 days...the trip begins tonight at Columbus where they will play six games before traveling to Indianapolis for another six-game series...the I-Cubs have gone 11-17 on the road this season but have won three of their last five games away from Principal Park.

BIG GAME BRENNEN: Cubs No. 22 prospect Brennen Davis hit his 10th home run of the season Friday night, equaling his total from the previous two seasons...since Brennen played his first game with Iowa this season on April 24, his 10 home runs ranked tied for fourth- most in the International League...on June 4, Davis recorded his 30th career hit-by-pitch as an I-Cub which is the third-most in franchise history, trailing leaders Chad Meyers and Augie Ojeda (34).

SERIES RECAP: Iowa and Toledo split their six-game series from June 4-9...the I-Cubs outscored the Mud Hens 34-32 and have won seven of the 12 games played vs. Toledo.

DYNAMIC DUO: Iowa relief pitchers Carl Edwards Jr. and Ethan Roberts have not allowed an earned run in nine outings and eight outings respectively...Edwards Jr.'s streak is tied for third-longest in the International League and he has gone 1-1 in 10.0 innings during the streak...he earned his seventh save Friday night, which is good for fourth-most in the International League...Roberts began the season on the injured list but has pitched 8.1 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts through his first eight outings with Iowa and his streak is tied for fifth-longest in the IL.

