Clarke Homers, Sounds Fall to Gwinnett in Series Opener

June 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lawrenceville, Ga. - After jumping out to an early lead and then rallying to tie things later, the Nashville Sounds (34-30) dropped the opening game of the series to the Gwinnett Stripers (30-34), 13-9, on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

After putting up 14 runs in their last game on Sunday, Wes Clarke got the Sounds' offense going in the first. With two runners on, the first baseman took a two-strike pitch from Gwinnett starter Grant Holmes and hit one that just cleared the wall in right center. His fourth Triple-A homer of the season made it a 3-0 game, four batters in.

The Sounds went back ahead in the fifth inning, thanks to a two-out RBI single from Eric Haase that scored Vinny Capra. However, the Stripers would battle back off Sounds starter Aaron Ashby and reliever Mitch White (0-1) to go up 8-4 after six innings. Surprisingly enough, Nashville answered right back with four runs to tie it again in the seventh. Tyler Black brought home a couple with a two-RBI hit before Isaac Collins was hit by pitch with the bases loaded to even it up at 8-8. The Sounds drew five walks in the four-run inning.

Later in the seventh, Luke Waddell came through with a double that put the Stripers up for good. Gwinnett would tack on four more runs in the eighth inning to put the contest away. A Capra RBI groundout plated a tally in Nashville's ninth, but it was far from enough in the four-run loss.

The Sounds pitching staff struggled, especially late. Ashby was in line for the win through five before allowing four batters to reach to start the sixth. He finished with seven earned runs and seven hits allowed in the no-decision. White took the loss, giving up four runs (all earned) on six hits while getting six outs. Joel Kuhnel allowed a pair of runs on two hits and a walk in the eighth in his Nashville debut.

Nashville was outhit 15-12 in defeat. The Sounds managed nine walks in the game, including three by Freddy Zamora out of the ninth spot in the batting order. Black, Capra, Collins, Clarke and Haase each had two hits on the night, respectively.

It's a day game tomorrow, with first pitch set for 11:05 a.m. CDT from Coolray Field. Right-hander Taylor Clarke (1-0, 2.95) will get the ball for the Sounds. He'll face reigning International League Pitcher of the Week, Allan Winans (3-3, 3.86), for Gwinnett.

Post-Game Notes

Tyler Black (2-for-5, 2 RBI, BB) added two doubles and two RBI in his first game back in the lineup since Thursday. The prospect has a seven-game hitting streak and is batting .333 (11-for-33) with four doubles and 13 RBI since the streak began on May 31.

Isaac Collins (2-for-4, RBI) had his 14th multi-hit game of the season. The outfielder is batting .400 (12-for-30) with 11 RBI in eight games this month.

Gwinnett stole five bases off the Sounds tonight - the most allowed by Nashville this season.

