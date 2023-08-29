SWB Game Notes - August 29

August 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (63-61, 29-21) vs Rochester Red Wings (22-28, 56-67)

Game 125 | Road Game 56 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY | Tuesday, August 29, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 PM

RHP Mitch Spence (8-6, 4.59) vs LHP Alemao Hernandez (0-1, 8.22)

POST SEASON PROMISE- The RailRiders are now just 2.0 games back from first place in the International League with a 29-21 record. They sit in third place along Worcester and Durham. SWB made up ground after splitting the week with the WooSox and then taking six of seven from the Iron Pigs. For the first time in a while, the RailRiders are above .500 by two wins on the entire season.

OTHER WORLDLY THINGS-In his first Triple-A series, Yankees #2 prospect Jasson Dominguez looked right at home. He played in all seven games, making six starts. The switch hitter batted .478 on the week with eleven hits, three for extra bases. He swatted in a team-high ten runs while scoring four of his own. Dominguez recorded four walks to just two strikeouts. He subbed in as a pinch hitter late in his second game and received an intentional walk. The 20-year-old, who is the second youngest player in the league, has not faced anyone younger than him this season. He split his time between center field and left field.

TAKE YOUR BASE-Through a seven game series with the Iron Pigs, the RailRiders walked as many times as they have struck out. The offense has taken 39 free passes and strikeouts. Estevan Florial led the team with 8 walks this week.

HAVING A RECORD YEAR - Starter Mitch Spence has been a rock in the rotation for the RailRiders all season long. He has started a farm system high 24 times for the most innings pitched at 133.1. The righty has walked just 44 to his 125 total strikeouts. Spence is on his way to having a career season with ten total quality starts including reaching 7.0+ innings six times. The team is 6-0 in these starts. He is the only RailRider to go over the 100 pitch count and he did so twice with 100 offerings on July 1 and a 104 on July 6. Spence has the most wins on the team with eight under his belt. Last season he tossed 130.1 frames with 127 strikeouts, both career-highs at that point.

HOMER HAVEN- The RailRiders are tied for first in a tight Minor League battle for the most homers on the season. After hitting just five last week against Lehigh Valley, the team now has 196 on the season. Lehigh Valley has 174 as a team. The Atlanta Braves lead all of baseball with 246 smashed. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial and Andres Chaparro lead the team with twenty-three, while seven total players are in double digits.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders three August birthdays on the calendar. Josh Maciejewski turned 28 years old on August 14th. On the very next day, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#8 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Jasson Dominguez (#2) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Randy Vasquez (#14), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

