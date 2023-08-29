Iowa Beats Themselves in Opener

August 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (70-54) walked 11 batters, falling to the Toledo Mud Hens (60-66) by a score of 11-6, Tuesday at Fifth Third Field.

Toledo opened the scoring with an RBI double from Tyler Nevin in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Nevin struck again in the third, knocking a two-run single to extend the Mud Hens lead to 3-0.

That ended the day for Riley Thompson, who allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two in 2.2 innings. On the other side, Keider Montero held Iowa hitless through four innings.

The I-Cubs cracked through in the fifth, on a two-run home run from Luis Vazquez to cut their deficit to 3-2. Toledo answered with five runs of their own in the fifth highlighted by a three-run triple from Andre Lipcius.

Iowa got another home run in the sixth, this time a three-run shot from Jake Slaughter to make it 8-5. An RBI double from Yonathan Perlaza in the seventh brought the game within two, at 8-6, but it was all Toledo from there.

An RBI double from Eddys Leonard in the seventh made it 9-6 and two more runs in the eighth brought the Mud Hens lead to 11-6. The I-Cubs were held off the board in the ninth, dropping game one of the series to Toledo.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Iowa's pitching staff combined to allow 11 earned runs on 11 hits and 11 walks tonight. Four of the five pitchers walked at least one batter, with Cam Sanders leading the way with five free passes.

Jake Slaughter clubbed his team-leading 22nd home run of the year tonight while Yonathan Perlaza hit his team-leading 35th double of the season. The two drove in four of Iowa's six runs in tonight's loss.

Iowa and Toledo will play game two of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Fifth Third Field scheduled for 5:35 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.