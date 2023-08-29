Grissom Returns with Five-RBI Night in 8-3 Win at Memphis
August 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Back from his second Major League stint of the season, Vaughn Grissom went 2-for-3 with a home run and season-high five RBIs to lead the Gwinnett Stripers (58-67) to an 8-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds (62-65) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. Joe Dunand also blasted a three-run homer as Gwinnett extended its winning streak to three games.
Decisive Plays: Dunand gave the Stripers a lead they wouldn't relinquish in the first inning, slugging a three-run homer (17) to left-center field off Matthew Liberatore (L, 4-3). Grissom's two-out, two-run single made it 5-0 in the fourth. Memphis scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to close the gap to 5-3, but Grissom put the game out of reach with his three-run shot (7) to left-center in the eighth inning.
Key Contributors: Grissom (2-for-3, homer, 5 RBIs) and Dunand (1-for-4, homer, 3 RBIs) combined to drive in all eight Gwinnett runs. Jackson Stephens pitched 3.0 scoreless, one-hit innings and struck out two in a spot start. Dylan Lee (W, 1-1), Ben Heller (H, 4), and Seth Elledge combined on 5.0 scoreless innings to finish the game.
Noteworthy: Grissom also walked twice in the contest, extending on-base streak to 37 games (2nd-longest in the International League this season, and 3rd-longest in Gwinnett history). Forrest Wall notched his 51st stolen base, extending his Gwinnett single-season record. Stephens has not allowed a run over his last three outings totaling 8.0 innings. Gwinnett is 8-2 at AutoZone Park in 2023.
Next Game (Wednes**day, August* *30)**: Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Broadcast: 7:30 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 5): Gwinnett vs. Worcester 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
