Grissom Returns with Five-RBI Night in 8-3 Win at Memphis

August 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Back from his second Major League stint of the season, Vaughn Grissom went 2-for-3 with a home run and season-high five RBIs to lead the Gwinnett Stripers (58-67) to an 8-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds (62-65) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. Joe Dunand also blasted a three-run homer as Gwinnett extended its winning streak to three games.

Decisive Plays: Dunand gave the Stripers a lead they wouldn't relinquish in the first inning, slugging a three-run homer (17) to left-center field off Matthew Liberatore (L, 4-3). Grissom's two-out, two-run single made it 5-0 in the fourth. Memphis scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to close the gap to 5-3, but Grissom put the game out of reach with his three-run shot (7) to left-center in the eighth inning.

Key Contributors: Grissom (2-for-3, homer, 5 RBIs) and Dunand (1-for-4, homer, 3 RBIs) combined to drive in all eight Gwinnett runs. Jackson Stephens pitched 3.0 scoreless, one-hit innings and struck out two in a spot start. Dylan Lee (W, 1-1), Ben Heller (H, 4), and Seth Elledge combined on 5.0 scoreless innings to finish the game.

Noteworthy: Grissom also walked twice in the contest, extending on-base streak to 37 games (2nd-longest in the International League this season, and 3rd-longest in Gwinnett history). Forrest Wall notched his 51st stolen base, extending his Gwinnett single-season record. Stephens has not allowed a run over his last three outings totaling 8.0 innings. Gwinnett is 8-2 at AutoZone Park in 2023.

Next Game (Wednes**day, August* *30)**: Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Broadcast: 7:30 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 5): Gwinnett vs. Worcester 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.