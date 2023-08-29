Red Wings Homestand Highlights

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced the promotional highlights for their six-game series against the Scranton/WB RailRiders (Yankees), beginning on Tuesday, August 29.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29 VS. SCRANTON/WB RAILRIDERS (NYY) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 & 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free, presented by M&T Bank.

SOCKS GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a pair of socks courtesy of MLB Network.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30 VS. SCRANTON/WB RAILRIDERS (NYY) - 1:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 12:00 P.M.

BUSINESSPERSON'S SPECIAL: It's the final weekday matinee of the 2023 season!

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31 VS. SCRANTON/WB RAILRIDERS (NYY) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

MITTSY BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mittsy bobblehead courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

RANDOM GENERATOR NIGHT... NOW ADORABLE ALIEN NIGHT: After receiving random adjectives and nouns from our awesome fans, we put those adjectives and nouns into a randomized generator and came up with ADORABLE ALIEN... let's see what happens!

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday college students, faculty, and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID, courtesy of Caktus AI.

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES:The Red Wings will transform into the Rochester Plates, as they do every Thursday, donning the mustard yellow and hamburger brown threads. Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Beers at the 10th Inning Bar with Live Music from Genesee Saw, presented by Genesee Brewing Company.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 VS. SCRANTON/WB RAILRIDERS (NYY) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks, presented by Toyota.

COCOS LOCOS SHIRT GIVEAWAY:The first 500 fans 21 & older will receive a Cocos Locos shirt, courtesy of Medalla Light.

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER:The Rochester Red Wings will transform into the Cocos Locos De Rochester as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion Program presented by Summit Federal Credit Union.

TOYOTA CUP SERIES:After the game 1,000 fans will receive a Toyota/Red Wings Cup with a retro logo...third cup in a series of three, presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 VS. SCRANTON/WB RAILRIDERS (NYY) - 6:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:00 P.M.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks, presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

LOU GRAMM APPEARANCE: Gramm will be signing autographs pre-game, throwing out a first pitch, and leading the crowd in "Take Me Out to the Ballgame." Fans will enjoy a post-game fireworks show, set to the hits of Foreigner and Lou's solo career.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SEASON SEAT HOLDER PARTY: All season seat holders are invited to the Season Seat Holder party (2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.) including an autograph session with the team from 4:00 p.m. - 4:30p.m. For information on how to become a season seat holder in 2024, call us at 454-1001.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 VS. SCRANTON/WB RAILRIDERS (NYY) - 1:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 12:00 P.M.

DOG BOWL GIVEAWAY: Join us for our last Bark in the Park and the first 1,000 fans will receive a collapsible dog bowl. courtesy of Lollypop Farm.

BARK IN THE PARK: Last Bark in the Park of the season. Bring your goodest boys and girls out to the ballpark. Players will be wearing specialty Bark in the Park jerseys that will be auctioned after the game. Humans will need to purchase a $10 GA ticket while your pups are FREE courtesy of Lollypop Farm.

INNOVATIVE FIELD WALK OF FAME CEREMONY: Join us as we usher in 17 new members into the Innovative Field Walk of Fame in a pregame ceremony.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy, presented by Wegmans.

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023, every Sunday home game is a Knot Hole Kids Club game, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball.

INNOVATIVE FIELD POLICIES

Bag Policy

Below is the bag policy that will be enforced for all events at Innovative Field. The following bag policies are aimed to ensure the safety and security of all fans. Fans carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will not be granted entry into the ballpark. Patrons without bags may access a designated expedited entry line. Fans are permitted one clear bag (not to exceed 16"x16"x8") and a non-clear bag that is 4.5" x 6.5" or smaller. The following bags are prohibited: backpacks, briefcases, non-transparent or oversized fanny packs, luggage, computer bags/cases, camera bags, and binocular bags. Exceptions apply to medical equipment/supply bags and diaper bags. Security will be present at all Innovative Field entrances to allow screening of these bags. All bags are subject to security inspection upon entry and at any time within the stadium premises. On-site storage facilities at Innovative Field are unavailable. Patrons are advised to bring bags that facilitate easy inspection and remove bulky items, such as jackets and blankets, from bags during the inspection process.

Fans carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will not be granted entry into the ballpark. Security reserves the right to deny entry to patrons with non-compliant bags or those who refuse inspection.

Fan Code of Conduct

In order to provide a welcoming experience for all, the Rochester Red Wings has implemented a Fan Code of Conduct. Out of respect for fellow guests, players, coaches, and ballpark staff, all guests are prohibited from: Trespassing on the playing field at any time; Interfering with baseballs that are in play; Throwing or tossing objects; Using foul, obscene or derogatory language (see below) or gestures; Misusing or overconsuming alcohol, including, underage consumption; Behaving in a manner that is disruptive, unruly, or abusive; Accessing areas of the ballpark without a proper ticket, pass, or credential; Misusing tickets, passes, or credentials in any way; or bringing prohibited items into the ballpark.

Derogatory language is defined as offensive language concerning a person's race, ethnicity, gender, religion, disability, age, sexual orientation, or national origin, and anyone using such language is subject to automatic ejection from the ballpark.

Violations of the Fan Code of Conduct will not be tolerated and may lead to ejection from the ballpark, a ban on attending future games, or other consequences. Guests who are found to have used derogatory language will be ejected from the ballpark.

Guests are encouraged to report violations of the Fan Code of Conduct to the nearest ballpark staff member. This can be done in person, at the nearest Guest Services location, directly with Ballpark Security or by calling or texting 585-454-1001.

For more information relating to Innovative Field and the Rochester Red Wings policies, visit the Rochester Red Wings Fan Guide.

