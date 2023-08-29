RailRiders fall, 2-1, to Red Wings
August 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Rochester, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 2-1 to the Rochester Red Wings in Tuesday's opening contest. Andres Chaparro had his organization leading 77th run batted in.
The RailRiders got the first run of the game in the top of the first. Jasson Dominguez singled in his first at-bat on the road in Triple-A. He stole second base and raced home on a single from Chaparro.
Rochester broke the shutout in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jeter Downs led off with a double and moved to third on a groundout. Brady Lindsy lined an RBI single into left to plate Downs. Darren Baker followed with a run scoring base knock of his own for a 2-1 advantage.
Both teams had baserunners late in the game, but pitching prevailed in the three-hour contest.
Mitch Spence (L, 8-7) pitched four and two thirds frames. He let up nine hits and no walks while striking out four. The righty now has 129 strikeouts on the season to set a career-high. Aaron McGarity, Anthony Misiewicz, and Matt Bowman each tossed scoreless outings.
Alemao Hernandez (W, 1-0) tossed five innings off one run ball. The home team used five relievers out of the bullpen with Gerson Moreno (S, 10) closing the door in the ninth.
The RailRiders and Red Wings play a day contest at 1:05 PM on Wednesday. Southpaw Edgar Barclay is set to get the start.
