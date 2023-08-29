Knights Postponed at Jacksonville on Wednesday Due to Hurricane Idalia

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) -- Wednesday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL has been postponed due to Hurricane Idalia. The game, which was scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Jacksonville, FL on Friday night. First pitch of game one on Friday is now set for 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

Tonight's 7:05 p.m. game (Tuesday) from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL is still on as scheduled. The Knights and Jumbo Shrimp are scheduled for a six-game series this week. The Knights return home to Truist Field on Tuesday, September 5 for the final 12 home games of the 2023 season.

