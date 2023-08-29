Jacksonville Wins Rain-Shortened Contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -Jorge Alfaro's two-run double in the fourth inning gave the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp a 2-1 lead over the Charlotte Knights before the game was called in the bottom of the sixth due to inclement weather.

Charlotte (46-81, 11-41) took the first lead of the game on a solo home run by Victor Reyes (18) off Jacksonville (61-65, 29-13) starter Daniel Castano (W, 4-1).

The Jumbo Shrimp responded right away in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Troy Johnston extended his team-leading 29-game on base streak with a single. Dane Myers walked and a double steal put runners on second and third. In the ensuing at-bat, Alfaro blasted a double over Charlotte outfielder Adam Haseley, scoring Johnston and Myers to put Jacksonville up 2-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Alfaro blasted his second double and the game was called three batters later due to inclement weather.

With Wednesday's game postponed due to Hurricane Idalia, the Jumbo Shrimp and Knights resume their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.31 ERA) gets the ball for Jacksonville and Charlotte will counter with RHP Nick Nastrini (0-0, 0.00). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.

Thursday's game is a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday. Fans can purchase $2 16-oz. and $3 24-oz. drafts near the left field berm, Oasis concession stand and right field bleachers, respectively. Additionally, following in the footsteps of Will It Waffle and Can You Eat It With Pineapple, the Jumbo Shrimp are very proud to present: Will It Smoothie? The club will throw random foods, objects and liquids in to a blender to see what happens and how it tastes.

