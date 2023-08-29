Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2024 Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Members of Crustacean Nation can begin marking their calendars for the 2024 season of Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball, as the club released their 2024 schedule on Tuesday. The 2024 campaign will begin at 121 Financial Ballpark on Friday, March 29, when Jacksonville plays the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves).

The 150-game regular season features 75 contests at 121 Financial Ballpark, including 39 home weekend games (Friday-Sunday). Similar to the last three seasons, each series will be six games in length with just three exceptions (March 29-March 31 vs. Gwinnett, July 1-3 vs. Charlotte and July 19-21 vs. Durham Bulls). Mondays will be a league-wide designated off-day, save for Monday, July 1.

The campaign will run through Sunday, September 22, when Jacksonville completes a six-game series against Gwinnett.

A pair of teams will visit 121 Financial Ballpark for the first time in 2023 in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees), who the Jumbo Shrimp will host from April 30-May 5, and the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), who play in Jacksonville from June 11-16.

For the second season in a row, the Jumbo Shrimp will play at the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) in a six-game series from September 3-8. Jacksonville will also make their first trips to play at the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) from May 7-12 and the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) from August 6-11.

As in the 2021-23 seasons, the Jumbo Shrimp also have International League adversaries like the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox), Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays), Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals), Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers) and Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) on their slate.

Of their International League East Division opponents, Jacksonville will play 24 games against Charlotte, 18 games against Norfolk, 15 games against Durham, six against Lehigh Valley and six against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Jumbo Shrimp also have 18 dates with Nashville, 18 against Memphis and 21 against Gwinnett, all of whom reside in the IL West.

Season ticket packages for the 2024 season are currently available. Fans interested in season tickets should call the Jumbo Shrimp front office at (904) 358-2846. Mini plans, group outings and game times for the 2024 season will be announced in the coming weeks, with a full promotional calendar to be released at a later date.

