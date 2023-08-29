Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 29 vs. Scranton/WB

Scranton/WB RailRiders (29-21, 63-61) vs. Rochester Red Wings (22-28, 56-67)

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Mitch Spence (8-6, 4.59) vs. LHP Alemao Hernandez (0-1, 8.22)

SHAKE IT OFF: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their series finale against Worcester Sunday, 12-1, losing the series four games to two...Rochester has now dropped four consecutive series dating back to 8/1 against Scranton/WB...CF DEREK HILL logged two hits in his return to the lineup, while SS RICHIE MARTIN launched his second triple of the season while collecting an RBI...LHP JOE LA SORSA logged his third consecutive scoreless outing in relief of RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ, who made his sixth start of the season with the Wings...Rochester looks to snap their short two-game skid as they welcome Scranton/WB to town for the second half of their two-week homestand, sending LHP ALEMAO HERNANDEZ to the mound against RailRiders RHP Mitch Spence.

RICHIE RICH: SS RICHIE MARTIN logged a triple in Sunday's contest, going 1-for-4 with an RBI...he has now hit safely in five of the six games in the series, going 7-for-22 (.318) with a home run, a triple, a double, five RBI, and a walk this week...

Martin is now hitting .326 (14-for-43) over his last 13 games since 8/11, after going 4-for-31 (.129) through the first nine games of August (8/1-10).

NOT ONE, NOT TWO, NOT THREE...: After scoring in the eighth inning Sunday, the Wings have now scored a run in 116 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 52 games ahead of second place (JAX, 74)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Red Wings team has done so since at least 1997....

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

HILL YEAH: CF DEREK HILL made his return to the lineup after he was reinstated from the Injured List Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles...the multi-hit performance is his 22nd of the season, third-most on the active roster behind TRAVIS BLANKENHORN (24) and DARREN BAKER (24).

THE BAKE SHOW: 2B DARREN BAKER extended his hitting streak to a team-leading six games Sunday afternoon, going 1-for-4...the California native went 9-for-21 in the series (.429), collecting a hit in all six games against the WooSox...

This is his third hitting streak of at least six games this season after logging a hit in six-straight (4/11-16), and 13-straight (5/19-7/14).

SQUARE UP: 3B ERICK MEJIA went 1-for-4 Sunday with a single that was laced off the bat at 107.4 MPH, the hardest hit ball by the Red Wings offense...Rochester hit five balls over 100 MPH this afternoon compared to Worcester's 10...

54.8% of Rochester batted balls were of the hard-hit variety (95+ MPH), compared to Worcester's 31.8%.

SORSA(RER): LHP JOE LA SORSA logged a scoreless inning of relief Sunday, allowing one hit while striking out two...this marks his third consecutive scoreless outing, and 11 of his last 13 appearances have also been scoreless dating back to 5/14 with Durham (10 with ROC, 3 with DUR)...since that date, he has posted a 3.38 ERA (6 ER/16.0 IP) with 18 strikeouts and just six walks.

