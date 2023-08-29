Mayo's Clutch Homer Puts Tides on Top
August 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
WORCESTER, MA --- The Norfolk Tides (77-49) defeated the Worcester Red Sox (70-56), 8-6, on Tuesday night at Polar Park. The Tides go deep three times including a clutch ninth inning blast to keep pace with the Red Sox and take the series opener.
After a scoreless first frame, it was Worcester who struck the first blow tonight as Yu Chang muscled up in a full count in the second for a three-run home run that put the Red Sox on the scoreboard.
The Tides responded quickly in the third as Heston Kjerstad checked in with an RBI triple to put a tick in the run column for the Norfolk, dipping into the Worcester advantage.
Later in the frame, Kyle Stowers got a 2-1 pitch he could handle and deposited it over the left-center field wall for a two-run blast that scored Kjerstad, tying the game at three a piece in the third inning of play.
The Red Sox put more traffic on the basepaths in the home half of the third and scratched two runs with a two out single from Bradley Zimmer, putting Worcester back in front by a 5-3 score.
After a pair of productive outs in the top of the fourth, Connor Norby legged out an infield single to cut the deficit in half, bringing in a run on the play. The Red Sox responded with a solo blast off the bat of Ronaldo Hernandez in the bottom of the fifth to go back up by two runs.
With the bases chucked and one away in the seventh, a throwing error by the Worcester shortstop on a double play attempt allowed two runs to cross in favor of Norfolk, tying the game once again, this time at six runs even.
In the ninth with the game still deadlocked, Coby Mayo stepped up to the plate and blasted a two-run shot that gave Norfolk their first lead of the game. Wandisson Charles took the ball to close it out in the ninth, securing an 8-6 Tides win.
Norfolk is back in action tomorrow night against Worcester with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Scheduled to take the hill for the Tides is RHP Justin Armbruester (2-2, 3.67) while LHP Shane Drohan (4-6, 6.39) is expected to make the start for the Red Sox.
POSTGAME NOTES
Stowers Powers: Checking in with his second home run in his last three games was Kyle Stowers who went 1-for-2 at the dish with a two-run blast...it was his 36th career home run as a Tide, tying him for second-most in club history since the Tides became an Orioles affiliate in 2007 with Jordan Westburg...he trails only Christian Walker on that list, who hit 42 in his career with Norfolk.
