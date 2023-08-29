Jumbo Shrimp Postpone Wednesday's Contest against Knights Due to Hurricane Idalia

August 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In light of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Charlotte Knights has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, with both contests seven innings in length. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and tickets for Friday's game will be good for both games of the twin bill.

Tickets to Wednesday's postponed game may be exchanged via fans' MyTickets account, in-person (hours listed below) or over the phone at (904) 358-2846 at the Miller Electric Box Office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2023 regular season home game, subject to availability. The Jumbo Shrimp front office will be closed on Wednesday, with Thursday hours to-be-determined pending weather.

The Miller Electric Box Office in-season hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The Miller Electric Box Office is closed to incoming calls beginning two hours before gates open (three hours before game time). During this time, the Miller Electric Box Office is open for in-person, walk-up sales.

Thursday's doubleheader is a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday. Fans can purchase $2 16-oz. and $3 24-oz. drafts near the left field berm, Oasis concession stand and right field bleachers, respectively. Additionally, following in the footsteps of Will It Waffle and Can You Eat It With Pineapple, the Jumbo Shrimp are very proud to present: Will It Smoothie? The club will throw random foods, objects and liquids in to a blender to see what happens and how it tastes.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. On a Red Shirt Friday, fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity. For Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite, fans can enjoy $2 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer at the Craft Cave. On Rock Induction Night, fans can enjoy a rock & roll-themed fireworks show presented by VyStar Credit Union following the second game of the doubleheader. Fans can also enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.