SWB Game Notes - August 11

August 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (46-63, 13-22) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (51-57, 17-17)

Game 109 | Home Game 59 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Friday, August 11, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Dennis Santana (5-3, 4.94) vs RHP Mitch Spence (8-6, 5.00)

JAMIE JACK - Jamie Westbrook is well on his way to producing career numbers with the RailRiders in his first season affiliated with New York. His home run with two outs in the ninth inning kept the RailRiders from being shutout for the second time this week. The righty has upped his batting average to .303 on the season with 86 hits in 81 games. He has hit 16 homers. The most he has ever had in a summer was 19 back in 2018. Since June 1st, Westbrook is batting .365 with more walks (27) than strikeouts (20). With SWB he mainly plays second and third base, but has also made two appearances in left field.

PROSPECT RANKINGS - The new MLB Pipeline rankings have been released for each team's top 30 and the top 100 overall. Outfielders Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez are ranked one and two, while Everson Pereira moves up to number three. All of them are ranked with the best of the best from each team at #79, #80, and #81 respectively.

SPENCE'S STUFF - Starter Mitch Spence has been a rock in the rotation for the RailRiders all season long. He has started a farm system high 21 times for the second most innings pitched at 113.1. The righty has walked just 40 to his 101 total strikeouts. Spence is on his way to having a career season with seven total quality starts including reaching 7.0+ innings three times. He is the only RailRider to go over the 100-pitch count and he did so twice with 100 offerings on July 1 and a 104 on July 6. Spence has the most wins on the team with eight under his belt. Last season he tossed 130.1 frames with 130 strikeouts, both career-highs.

FIELDING FAUX PAS - The RailRiders have committed a total of 98 errors on the season, with three last night. They are first in the International League. Syracuse has 82 on the summer. Andres Chaparro has 15 while Ronny Mauricio has 19 to lead their teams. Visalia leads all of Minor League Baseball with 157 errors.

PEREIRA'S POWER: Everson Pereira has really impressed as the Yankees #4 prospect in Triple-A, batting .324 in 27 games played. He has had 12 of multi-hit and eleven multi-RBI contests. Pereira has batted in 30 runs on 36 hits, including six doubles and six homers. The righty has played all three outfield positions. Pereira is also 14-32 with runners in scoring position and has come up in the clutch for the RailRiders in all four opportunities he has had with the bases loaded.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders two August birthdays on the calendar. On August 15th, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 25th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#8 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#3) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10) , Randy Vasquez (#14), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

