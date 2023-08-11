Sabres Star Rob Ray to Replace Rick Jeanneret on Hockey Night

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced Sabres legendary right-winger and color commentator Rob Ray will take Rick Jeanneret's place in Hockey Night festivities at Innovative Field on Saturday, August 12th. Jeanneret is unable to attend this originally scheduled appearance.

Ray will sign autographs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. and again from 6:55 pm to 7:30 p.m. by the Red Wings Hall of Fame. The Sabres star will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch, prior to the Red Wings' 6:45 p.m. game time.

Robert John "Rob" Ray, born June 8, 1968, in Stirling, Ontario, Canada, is a former NHL right-winger best known for his tenure with the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators, having played in 900 career games. Celebrated as an enforcer in the National Hockey League, Ray holds the Sabres' record for most penalty minutes by a single player, amassing 3,189 during his career. Off the ice, he was recognized for his leadership and humanitarianism, receiving the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 1999. After retiring from play, Ray transitioned to broadcasting, serving as a color commentator for the Sabres. He also engages in community work in Buffalo and serves as an assistant coach for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres '09 team.

Also happening Saturday night at Innovative Field, the Pirate Toy Fund will be celebrating their 500,000th toy given away in a pre-game ceremony. As part of the celebration, the first 1,000 kids through the gates will receive a free pirate hat.

The Diamond Pro Baseball Autograph Booth will feature a current Red Wings player, signing from 6:00 p.m. to 6:20 p.m., and will be followed by a post-game fireworks show, presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

