8.11.23 Game Information: Nashville Sounds (59-50, 19-16) vs. Indianapolis Indians (50-59, 17-18)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #110 / HOME #54: Nashville Sounds (59-50, 19-16) vs. Indianapolis Indians (50-59, 17-18)

PROBABLES: LHP Robert Gasser (6-1, 3.91) vs. LHP Cam Alldred (7-4, 4.81)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY'S TWIN BILL: The Nashville Sounds swept the Indianapolis Indians in Thursday night's doubleheader at Victory Field, 8-0 and 7-1. Indians' pitchers held Nashville's offense to just five hits and two walks through seven innings in the opening contest that went to extras in a scoreless tie. The Sounds broke open the game with eight runs in the top of the eighth inning to secure an extra-inning win in Game 1. With runners on the corners, a wild pitch by Yohan Ramirez plated the winning run. Nashville went on to add seven additional runs in the frame, in an inning that featured six walks, two hits, a hit-by-pitch and an error. In the nightcap, Nashville kept the pressure on early in the opening frame. The Sounds brought across five runs in the first inning to put the contest out of reach. The second bases-loaded walk issued by Jared Jones plated the contest's winning run. The Sounds tallied a run in the third and fourth inning, extending their lead to seven runs before the Indians brought across their lone run of the night. Following a leadoff double by first baseman Mason Martin and subsequent groundout that advanced him to third, Grant Koch peppered a line-drive single down the left-field line to plate him. Koch's run-scoring single was the only blemish for starter Evan McKendry, who tossed 6.0 shutout innings.

STRATTON IN AUGUST: Right-handed reliever Hunter Stratton added another 2.0 scoreless innings last night to his August campaign. Stratton did not surrender a hit in his 2.0 innings of relief in Game 2 last night while punching out three. In four outings (6.0ip) this month, he's allowed just one hit with 10 punchouts. On Aug. 3 at Gwinnett, he fanned a season-high tying five batters in order to earn his third save of the season. The 26-year-old is 3-4 with a 4.59 ERA (25er/49.0ip), 65 strikeouts and a 11.49 K/9 in a team-leading 39 games.

BAE ON BASE: Super Utilityman Ji Hwan Bae has reached base safely in each of his five major league rehab games. Bae doubled and drew his fifth walk of his rehab in Game 1 last night. He now has reached base safely in eight of 20 plate appearances. Last Saturday, the switch-hitter clubbed a solo shot. The long ball was the first of his rehab and third home run this season, the others coming with Pittsburgh on April 4 at Boston and April 11 vs. Houston. Bae's blast snapped a 69-game home run drought spanning 212 plate appearances. Bae hit eight home runs for Indy during his Team MVP campaign in 2022.

MIGGY'S WORLD: Miguel Andújar singled in Game 1 of Thursday's double header to extend his hitting streak to 11 games before snapping it in the nightcap. During the 11-game hitting streak, which was his third double-digit streak of the season, Andújar hit .489 (22-for-45) with nine runs, three doubles, four home runs, 14 RBI and a 1.147 OPS. His most recent streak included a four-hit, five-RBI performance that made him the first Indians batter since Roberto Petagine in 1998 to have three five-RBI games in a single season. Since being outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22, he has hit safely in 54 of 62 games and ranks among International League leaders this season in hits (T-1st, 124), batting average (2nd, .360), RBI (2nd, 79), OPS (4th, 1.002), slugging percentage (5th, .578), total bases (T-5th, 199), on-base percentage (7th, .424) and doubles (T-10th, 26).

THREE-BAGGERS: Chris Owings smacked his second triple of the season the team's 32nd of the season. Owings contributed extra-base hits in each of the contests last night, to aid Indy's current 26-game streak with an extra-base hit. The Indians 32 triples lead the International League. Nick Gonzales leads the team with five triple and Endy Rodríguez, Jared Triolo and Ryan Vilade each have three apiece. Indy led the IL in triples last season with 44, led by Travis Swaggerty (8), Ji Hwan Bae (6) and Mason Martin (5).

THE RO SHOW: Right-hander Roansy Contreras was excellent in his return to Indianapolis. Contreras tossed 3.0 no-hit innings with a pair of strikeouts in Game 1 on Thursday night. At the Triple-A level, the 23-year-old is 1-1 with a 2.85 ERA (13er/41.0ip), 54 strikeouts and a 1.22 WHIP. Contreras began the 2023 season on Pittsburgh's 0pening Day roster. The righty has made 19 appearances (11 starts) and is 3-7 with a 6.59 ERA (50er/68.1ip). His season is highlighted by three-consecutive quality starts from April 15-26, going 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA (3er/18.2ip).

TONIGHT: The Indians and Sounds continue their six-game set on Friday night at Victory Field with first pitch slated for 7:05 PM ET. The Sounds earned two wins in Thursday night's doubleheader, taking a convincing 3-0 series lead. Tonight, in a battle of southpaws, Cam Alldred (7-4, 4.81) will take the hill for Indianapolis against Nashville's Rober Gasser (6-1, 3.91). Gasser, Milwaukee's No. 6 rated prospect according to MLB Pipeline, will make his first career start against Indianapolis.

QUALITY CAM: Cam Alldred will take the hill for Indianapolis 25th appearance (13th start) of the season. The southpaw will make his fourth career appearance against Nashville, he has not allowed an earned run in 7.1 innings of relief against the Sounds. Despite suffering the loss to fall to 7-4 on the season in his last time out on Aug. 5 at Gwinnett, Alldred held the Stripers to two earned runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched last night for his fourth career quality start, all coming this season with Indy, and third on the road. His four quality starts are second on the team behind Quinn Priester (7), and no other Indy starter has more than two. The 27-year-old is 7-4 with a 4.81 ERA (42er/78.2ip) and 70 strikeouts.

THIS DATE IN 1959: The Indians beat Omaha 4-1 at old Victory Field behind a Cloyd Boyer one-hit complete game. Boyer issued just two walks, hit one batter and struck out eight in his eighth win of the season. Walt Matthews tripled and scored in the fifth inning to put the Indians behind, but Indy responded with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Johnny Callison tripled and led Indy with two hits.

