Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 11 vs. Lehigh Valley

August 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-13, 58-50) vs. Rochester Red Wings (18-18, 52-57)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Nick Nelson (4-2, 4.39) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (3-6, 5.94)

LET'S FORGET ABOUT THAT: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their second-straight game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 17-6, falling to .500 in the second half...1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his 100th career MiLB home run as part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate and now leads the International League this month in OPS (1.552)...Wings hitters collected 18 RBI between last night and Wednesday, their most in back-to-back losses since 7/15-16/2021 at SYR...Rochester's first four batters accounted for both home runs last night and a double, including DH CARTER KIEBOOM's fourth long ball this season and Rochester's first home run hit off RHP Drew Hutchison...RHP WILY PERALTA takes the mound tonight for Rochester against Lehigh Valley's RHP Nick Nelson.

GEORGIA ON MY MIND: DH CARTER KIEBOOM launched his fourth homer in his first at-bat of the loss, finishing 1-for-3 last night to extend his team-leading on-base streak to 11 games (since 6/6)...the Georgia native is hitting .341 (15-for-44) with a home run, a triple, two doubles, 10 RBI, four walks, and a .408 on-base percentage during the streak...

This marked Rochester's first long ball hit off RHP Drew Hutchison in his 11 games started against the team.

0-100 REAL QUICK: 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN logged a 2-for-4 night at the plate, extending his hitting streak to six games (since 8/2) with his team-leading 27th double and team-leading 19th home run of the year...Blankenhorn has now homered in four of his last five games, and has doubled in four of his last six...his 1.552 OPS since the beginning of August is the second-highest in Triple-A behind Kyle Lewis (RNO)...

The long ball marked the lefty's 100th career minor league home run, and came off the bat at 93.9 MPH which is the softest-hit home run for Rochester this year...Blankenhorn accounts for 2 of the 3 softest-hit homers this season.

With 19 homers, Blankenhorn is one long ball away from being the first lefty Wings batter to launch 20 or more home runs since Red Wings Hall of Famer Garrett Jones in 2008.

BRING THE DUCKS HOME: Rochester collected 18 RBI between last night and Wednesday, marking the most RBI in a two-game span since 6/13-15-G1 vs. SWB and the most RBI in back-to-back losses since 7/15-16/2021 at SYR...TRAVIS BLANKENHORN was the only Wings batter to record an RBI in each of the last two games, driving in six between last night and Wednesday.

STARTING OUT STRONG: Four of Rochester's six hits came from the first four batters in the Wings' lineup, including both home runs and a double...52 of the team's 111 home runs this year have been courtesy of Rochester's first four batters...hitters in the first four spots of the batting order have a combined batting average of .269 (465-for-1728) this year...

After LF DARREN BAKER went 1-for-5 with a single and a run, hitters batting first for Rochester hold a .309 (138-for-447) batting average, the fifth-best in the International League.

PIGS DIG THE LONG BALL: The Wings' pitching staff gave up 23 hits to the IronPigs in the loss, marking the most hits allowed in a nine-inning game since 9/15/2021 against BUF, when they also allowed 23 knocks...LHV scored in every inning of the contest, including six home runs (most since 7/23/2021 at SWB) and five doubles...

31 runs allowed in back-to-back games is tied for the most Rochester's staff has given up this season (4/23-25), and the most they've given up to the same team in two-straight games since 5/7-8/2010 when they allowed 32 runs to Louisville.

WE GOT ICE: Lehigh Valley pitchers hit three Rochester batters last night, with SS JACK DUNN, RF PAUL WITT, and DH CARTER KIEBOOM all getting plunked...this marked the most HBP since 4/15 when four Rochester batters drew HBP by Buffalo arms...the Wings have the fifth-fewest hit by pitches (50) in the International League this season, and has now had multiple hit batters in back-to-back games for the first time since 5/29-30/2022 against BUF and SYR.

