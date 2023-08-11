Redbirds Launch Adventure Staycation Enter-To-Win Campaign with I Love Memphis Blog

August 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - In preparation for the largest 901 Day Celebration, the Memphis Redbirds launched the club's second of four Enter-to-Win campaigns in conjunction with the I Love Memphis Blog.

The newest contest, Adventure Staycation, will run through Thursday, August 10 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Fans can enter to win a Sunset/Happy Hour Cruise for two from Mississippi River Expedition, a $100 gift card to Cocozza, a free night's stay at Big Cypress Lodge and two tickets to the Memphis Redbirds game on Sept. 1.

Prizes for upcoming campaigns include a VIP passes at Raiford's, a $100 Aldo's/Slider Inn gift card and much more. Each contest to follow will be released on a Friday leading up to 901 Day and run through 11:59 p.m. the following Thursday.

All prizes are subject to availability and hotel black-out dates. To enter, visit memphisredbirds.com/901Day. Fans can visit the I Love Memphis Blog at ilovememphisblog.com.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.