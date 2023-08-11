Nashville Sounds, Habitat for Humanity Partner with MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, Others on Parkwood Community Transformation Project

August 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club with the Habitat for Humanity of Great Nashville has partnered with has partnered with the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation (YDF), Academy of Country Music Male Artist of the Year Morgan Wallen, through his Morgan Wallen Foundation, and other local funders to lead the community revitalization of the historic Black baseball and softball complex, Parkwood Community Club, in north Nashville. Together, MLB-MLBPA YDF and Morgan Wallen Foundation have joined forces to donate $500k each, totaling $1 million invested in the project.

Serving the community's needs since 1966, efforts to renovate the Parkwood ballfields are part of a broader mission to maintain the complex's historical integrity and rebuild the Parkwood-Haynes-Trinity neighborhood. Led by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, contributions from the MLB-MLBPA YDF, Morgan Wallen Foundation, and many other partners support a broader $2 million-dollar fundraising goal to complete Phase 1 renovations of the complex, which entails renovation of two of the four baseball and softball fields.

The MLB-MLBPA YDF is a joint initiative by Major League Baseball and the Players Association to support efforts that focus on improving the caliber, effectiveness and availability of amateur baseball and softball programs across the United States and internationally. YDF has extensive involvement in the funding of field renovation projects in underserved communities to help revitalize existing baseball and softball fields, including the Roberto Clemente State Park in the Bronx and 100th Development Park at Reedbird Park in Baltimore, MD.

Access to sports transformed Wallen's life in ways he never could have imagined growing up as a kid in East Tennessee. Wallen's first love was baseball and he had aspirations of pursuing a baseball career until an injury halted his baseball dreams and brought him back to music. Wallen credits team sports with teaching him the values and benefits of discipline, hard work and commitment.

In the Metro Nashville area, more than 100 elementary and middle schools, and seven out of ten Metro high schools, don't offer baseball and softball programs due to lack of fields. Located in Davidson County District 2, the Parkwood Community Club serves a predominately underserved Black/African-American population with the lowest median household income of Davidson County's 35 Districts at $34,000.* Through the revitalization initiative, Habitat and its sponsoring partners aim to provide youth and families in the Parkwood neighborhood with enhanced field and recreational offerings.

Key Quotes

"In visiting the historic fields, I instantly felt the significance of Parkwood to Nashville's baseball and softball community," said Jean Lee Batrus, Executive Director, MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation. "These sports have the power to strengthen lives and communities. YDF is thrilled to team up with Habitat for Humanity and other partnering organizations who are equally passionate about empowering youth access to baseball and softball."

"I started the Morgan Wallen Foundation to support youth in two areas - sports and music. When I heard about Parkwood, right here in Nashville, I knew I wanted to help. Every child deserves a chance to play ball and be part of a team, and I truly appreciate this opportunity to be part of Parkwood's next inning," said Wallen. "I can't wait to come back out here and see the park once it has been renovated."

"The Nashville Sounds utilize the power of baseball to positively impact our community," said Adam English, General Manager, Nashville Sounds. "Through our participation in "The Nine" program, this project is a great way for us to make an impact in giving all kids access to the best baseball facilities possible. My hope is that renovating these fields will yield a new generation of great ball players in Nashville, just like six-time MLB All-Star Mookie Betts."

"Our mission is to build homes, communities and hope by partnering with the Parkwood Board and all our funders who understand this is an important community investment, we will not only save a vital community landmark, but also add quality-of-life resources to an underserved community," said Sherry Stinson, Parkwood and Collaboration Project Lead and SVP of Brand Engagement for Habitat of Greater Nashville.

"At Airbnb, we are committed to giving back to the communities our Hosts call home. That is why we are proud to support the Parkwood Community Club project and the affordable housing that, as part of this initiative, will help improve the future of this important North Nashville community and its residents. We are honored to play a small part in the Parkwood story and can't wait to see the first pitch soon!" Viviana Jordan, Head of US Southeast Policy, Airbnb.

Habitat of Greater Nashville continues to seek funding for a community collaboration to restore the historic baseball park, the establishment of a proposed 59-acre Metro Park that adjoins the Parkwood Community Club ballfields, and to build 26 new affordable Habitat homes in District 2.

For more information on how to become a sponsoring donor, or learn more about the project, visit www.parkwoodballfields.org.

Funders

MLB-MLBPA YDF, $500,000; Morgan Wallen Foundation, $500,000; the Speer Foundation, $500,000; Airbnb, $100,000; Nashville Sounds baseball who have committed $50,000 in support and who are also partnering with Habitat to direct field renovations and support ongoing operations through player scholarships, and baseball and softball clinics; and the Neal Agency, who has pledged another $50,000 in support.

*Data collected by Metropolitan Social Services 2021 Know Your Community report

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.