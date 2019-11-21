Swavely Recalled from Loan by Lehigh Valley
November 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Thursday forward Steven Swavely has been recalled from loan by Lehigh Valley. The Reading native and Muhlenberg High School graduate has scored one goal and seven points in 12 games this season (11 PIM, +3 rating), powering him over the 100-point plateau in his ECHL tenure (105 ECHL pts.).
The Royals announced earlier Thursday the team signed forward Marly Quince to an ECHL deal.
For his AHL career with Lehigh Valley, the fourth-year professional has tallied six goals and 15 points in 93 games. Last season, Swavely played 42 games (7a) with the Phantoms, the most he's ever skated in an AHL season. He has eclipsed a point-per-game with Reading (13g, 29 pts., 27 GP) and was named an alternate to the 2019 CCM ECHL All-Star Classic.
Swavely captained the University of Maine in 2015-16 before turning pro at the conclusion of his collegiate career.
