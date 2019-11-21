ECHL Transactions - November 21
November 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 21, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Freddy Gerard, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Tommy Parran, D activated from reserve
Delete Charles Curti, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Delete Dereck Baribeau, G recalled to Iowa by Minnesota
Atlanta:
Delete Joel Messner, D recalled by Providence
Brampton:
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Francois Beauchemin, F recalled by Belleville
Delete Chris Clapperton, F recalled by Belleville
Fort Wayne:
Delete Stephen Baylis, F recalled by Ontario
Greenville:
Add Cedric Lacroix, F assigned by Charlotte
Delete Travis Howe, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG
Add Conner Bleackley, F returned from loan to Texas
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve
Delete Colton Point, G recalled to Texas by Dallas
Indy:
Delete Graham Knott, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL) [11/20]
Jacksonville:
Add James Phelan, F activated from reserve
Delete Pierre-Luc Mercier, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Jake Elmer, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Delete Scott Savage, D recalled by Milwaukee
Norfolk:
Delete Brandon Halverson, G loaned to Providence
Reading:
Add Marly Quince, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Steven Swavely, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Delete Tom Parisi, D loaned to Belleville
Utah:
Add Hunter Miska, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Tim McGauley, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Spencer Trapp, D added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Add Ryan Cloonan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Myles Powell, F placed on reserve
Delete Jack MacNee, D placed on reserve
Delete Aaron Titcomb, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/21)
Wichita:
Delete Jakob Stukel, F recalled by Bakersfield
Worcester:
Delete Drew Callin, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)
