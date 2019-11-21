ECHL Transactions - November 21

November 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 21, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Freddy Gerard, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Tommy Parran, D activated from reserve

Delete Charles Curti, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Delete Dereck Baribeau, G recalled to Iowa by Minnesota

Atlanta:

Delete Joel Messner, D recalled by Providence

Brampton:

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Francois Beauchemin, F recalled by Belleville

Delete Chris Clapperton, F recalled by Belleville

Fort Wayne:

Delete Stephen Baylis, F recalled by Ontario

Greenville:

Add Cedric Lacroix, F assigned by Charlotte

Delete Travis Howe, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG

Add Conner Bleackley, F returned from loan to Texas

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve

Delete Colton Point, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

Indy:

Delete Graham Knott, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL) [11/20]

Jacksonville:

Add James Phelan, F activated from reserve

Delete Pierre-Luc Mercier, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Jake Elmer, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Delete Scott Savage, D recalled by Milwaukee

Norfolk:

Delete Brandon Halverson, G loaned to Providence

Reading:

Add Marly Quince, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Steven Swavely, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Delete Tom Parisi, D loaned to Belleville

Utah:

Add Hunter Miska, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Tim McGauley, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Spencer Trapp, D added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Add Ryan Cloonan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Myles Powell, F placed on reserve

Delete Jack MacNee, D placed on reserve

Delete Aaron Titcomb, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/21)

Wichita:

Delete Jakob Stukel, F recalled by Bakersfield

Worcester:

Delete Drew Callin, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)

