Greenville Edges Jacksonville on Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits earned a comeback win on Thursday night. Down 1-0 heading into the second period, Greenville scored the last two goals of the night in a 2-1 win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Johno May took a centering feed from Cédric Lacroix, inserted into the lineup after reassignment from the Charlotte Checkers earlier in the day, and buried the rebound off of the pads of Michael McNiven from the left circle to break the deadlock at the 9:40 mark of the third period.

Faceoff mastery from Matt Marcinew kept the Icemen at bay throughout, especially in the closing moments with McNiven at the bench for the extra attacker.

The Swamp Rabbits were down 1-0 for 28 minutes of the game, but found a way to respond. Towards the end of a largely uneventful power play, one rush changed everything. Liam Pecararo carried the puck ahead, sauced a feed to the middle of the ice. Michael Pelech flattened the puck on a tee for Nathan Perkovich's bar-down blast to tie the game at one.

Ryan Bednard gave up the game's opening goal to Bobby Lynch at the 10:24 mark of the first period, but other than that, was letter perfect. His breakaway stop in Maxime Fortier in the first period, and a two-on-one stop on Fortier in the third period proved to be the most consequential saves in the game.

It was Bednard's third win in his last four starts, and his sixth of the season.

Greenville has won five of the last six games to pull within one point of the South Carolina Stingrays and Florida Everblades for the top spot in the South Division.

The Swamp Rabbits remain home to take on the Atlanta Gladiators for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.

