Fucale Shines Again for Solar Bears in Win over Steelheads

November 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Zachary Fucale turned aside all 44 shots he faced for his second consecutive shutout win, as the Orlando Solar Bears (5-7-1-1) picked up a 3-0 victory over the Idaho Steelehads (8-5-2-2) on Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena.

The Solar Bears took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Hunter Fejes directed the puck back to the blue line, where defenseman Rich Boyd stepped into a shot that beat goaltender Colton Point to the glove side at 4:18 for his first professional goal.

A late second-period penalty to Idaho's Joe Basaraba resulted in Orlando entering the third period with a 5-on-4 man advantage.

The Solar Bears capitalized on the power play just 27 seconds into the third stanza when Alexey Lipanov sent a tape-to-tape pass across the slot to Mikhail Shalagin, who snapped a shot past Point for his second goal of the season.

The Steelheads pulled Point for an extra attacker in the final two minutes of regulation, and Trevor Olson sealed the game with an empty-net tally at 19:59 for his third goal of the season.

Fucale's second victory of the season was made possible by a season-high 44 saves, including a game-high 16 in the third period; Point took the loss with 19 stops on 21 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Zachary Fucale - ORL

2) Hunter Fejes - ORL

3) Rich Boyd - ORL

NOTABLES:

Fucale's 44 saves set a new club record for saves by a goaltender in a shutout, breaking the record of 43 set by Patrick Killeen on March 20, 2013 vs. Greenville; Fucale is also the first Solar Bears goaltender to record back-to-back shutouts since Maxime Clermont managed the feat on March 9, 2015 vs. Cincinnati and March 11, 2015 at Toledo

The Solar Bears went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, pushing their streak of not surrendering a power-play goal to 11 games since Oct. 25; The Solar Bears have gone 42-for-42 with the PK over that span and lead the ECHL on the season with a PK rate of 93.4%

Fejes' assists gives him a three-game point streak (2g-2a)

Lipanov's assist on Shalagin's goal gives the forward a two-game point streak (1g-1a)

Olson's goal gives the forward a two-game goal-scoring streak (2g)

Olson and Cody Donaghey tied for the team lead with three shots on goal

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they visit the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Nov. 22 at 9:10 p.m. ET at Maverik Center. The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.