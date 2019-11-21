Steelheads Fall 3-0 to Solar Bears

November 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (8-5-4) could not solve the Orlando Solar Bears (5-7-2) in a 3-0 loss on Wednesday night from CenturyLink Arena.

The Solar Bears came out of the gates on the offensive and notched the first goal of the night. At 4:18, an intended centering pass came to the left point, and there it was defenseman Rich Boyd to slap a shot through traffic to take the initial 1-0 lead.

After a scoreless second period, the Solar Bears cashed in on an early power play goal at 0:27 of the third period thanks to forward Mikhail Shalagin from the right circle to double the lead, 2-0. The Steelheads pressed throughout the frame, however Solar Bears forward Trevor Olson sealed off the scoreline with an empty net goal at 19:59, sinking the Steelheads at 3-0.

Solar Bears goaltender Zachary Fucale (2-2-1) turned away all 44 shots in the win, while Steelheads netminder Colton Point (2-3-1) stopped 19 of 21 shots in the loss.

The Steelheads continue their home stand on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:10 p.m. when they open a two-game set against the Kansas City Mavericks. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM and at 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & ECHL.tv.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.