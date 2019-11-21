Steelheads Fall 3-0 to Solar Bears
November 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (8-5-4) could not solve the Orlando Solar Bears (5-7-2) in a 3-0 loss on Wednesday night from CenturyLink Arena.
The Solar Bears came out of the gates on the offensive and notched the first goal of the night. At 4:18, an intended centering pass came to the left point, and there it was defenseman Rich Boyd to slap a shot through traffic to take the initial 1-0 lead.
After a scoreless second period, the Solar Bears cashed in on an early power play goal at 0:27 of the third period thanks to forward Mikhail Shalagin from the right circle to double the lead, 2-0. The Steelheads pressed throughout the frame, however Solar Bears forward Trevor Olson sealed off the scoreline with an empty net goal at 19:59, sinking the Steelheads at 3-0.
Solar Bears goaltender Zachary Fucale (2-2-1) turned away all 44 shots in the win, while Steelheads netminder Colton Point (2-3-1) stopped 19 of 21 shots in the loss.
The Steelheads continue their home stand on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:10 p.m. when they open a two-game set against the Kansas City Mavericks. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM and at 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & ECHL.tv.
Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
