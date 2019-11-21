Marly Quince Agrees to ECHL Deal with Royals

November 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Thursday the team has agreed to an ECHL contract with forward Marly Quince. The rookie started the season with Knoxville (SPHL) and is tied for second in the league with nine goals and 13 points. Adirondack signed him to an ECHL contract in July and Quince played in the preseason with the Thunder before agreeing to terms on a contract with Knoxville.

A 6-foot, 204-lb., left-handed shot, Quince skated for Clarkson University from 2015-19 and compiled career totals of 11 goals, 29 points and a plus-seven rating in 101 games. As a senior, he posted ten points (3g) and was an alternate captain. His top statistical NCAA season came as a junior (5g, 11 pts.).

He appeared in the NCAA tournament with Clarkson as a junior and senior and the Golden Knights won the ECAC Championship in 2019.

Prior to his NCAA career, the native of Sioux Lookout, ON was a two-time captain of the CCHL's Cornwall Colts (2013-15) and thrice eclipsed the 20-goal and 60-point plateau.

Quince will wear #17 with Reading.

The Royals host Newfoundland Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend, starting with Throwback Night on Fri., Nov. 22 at 7:00 p.m. The first 100 fans dressed in 80's/90's clothing will receive a Rubik's Cube.

Fri., Nov. 22 vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m. Throwback Night

Sat., Nov. 23 vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m. - Hockey Fights Cancer

Sun., Nov. 24 vs. Newfoundland at 4:00 p.m. - Princess Day

Fri., Nov. 29 vs. Toledo at 7:00 p.m. - Game Show Night

Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Toledo at 7:00 p.m. - PAW Patrol Night

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.