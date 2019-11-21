Quennevile's Late Tally Helps Rush Grease out Win against Oilers

November 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - Peter Quenneville tucked the game-winning goal home with 4:34 left in the game, and coupled with Ivan Prosvetov's 29 saves, helped lead the Rapid City Rush to a 2-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night. The win puts the Rush in a four-way tie for second overall in the ECHL, and gives them a 6-0-0-0 start on home ice for the first time in franchise history.

Both teams traded blows in roughly a four-minute span to leave the opening frame deadlocked at 1-1. Charlie Sampair got things started for Tulsa at 10:49 of the opening period. From the slot, Sampair rifled a shot off of the back bar and over the shoulder of Rush net-minder Ivan Prosvetov, lifting Tulsa to an early 1-0 lead (Brent Gates Jr. and Danny Moynihan assisted). The Rush countered moments later thanks to Gage Torrel, with a little help from the back-end. With 14:29 played in the first, Eric Israel fired a shot from the far blue line through traffic towards the Oilers net. Gage Torrel had his stick out and deflected it by Oilers goalie Devin Williams, tying the game at 1-1 (Israel and Dexter Dancs assisted).

The second period became a goaltending duel, but Prosvetov made a series of game-changing saves for the Rush that helped keep the game deadlocked at 1-1 heading into the final period.

Given the tight-checking nature of the contest, it was apparent that a greasy goal would most likely prove to be the game-winner. Peter Quenneville provided that exact type of goal, and subsequently the win, late for the Rush in the third period. With 4:34 left in the game, Myles McGurty took a shot from the blue line that skipped to the crease area. Quenneville was alone and tucked the puck behind Williams to propel the Rush to a 2-1 lead (McGurty and Giovanni Fiore assisted). Prosvetov and the Rush defense weathered the Tulsa storm late, and hung on for a 2-1 win, their sixth straight on home ice.

Ivan Prosvetov stopped all but one of 30 shots he saw on net, earning his third win of the season (3-1-0-0).

The Rush continue their three-game set against the Oilers on Friday, November 22nd. Puck drop at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT.

Tickets for all remaining Rush games are on sale now! Visit www.rapidcityrush.com to purchase yours today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.