Quennevile's Late Tally Helps Rush Grease out Win against Oilers
November 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) - Peter Quenneville tucked the game-winning goal home with 4:34 left in the game, and coupled with Ivan Prosvetov's 29 saves, helped lead the Rapid City Rush to a 2-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night. The win puts the Rush in a four-way tie for second overall in the ECHL, and gives them a 6-0-0-0 start on home ice for the first time in franchise history.
Both teams traded blows in roughly a four-minute span to leave the opening frame deadlocked at 1-1. Charlie Sampair got things started for Tulsa at 10:49 of the opening period. From the slot, Sampair rifled a shot off of the back bar and over the shoulder of Rush net-minder Ivan Prosvetov, lifting Tulsa to an early 1-0 lead (Brent Gates Jr. and Danny Moynihan assisted). The Rush countered moments later thanks to Gage Torrel, with a little help from the back-end. With 14:29 played in the first, Eric Israel fired a shot from the far blue line through traffic towards the Oilers net. Gage Torrel had his stick out and deflected it by Oilers goalie Devin Williams, tying the game at 1-1 (Israel and Dexter Dancs assisted).
The second period became a goaltending duel, but Prosvetov made a series of game-changing saves for the Rush that helped keep the game deadlocked at 1-1 heading into the final period.
Given the tight-checking nature of the contest, it was apparent that a greasy goal would most likely prove to be the game-winner. Peter Quenneville provided that exact type of goal, and subsequently the win, late for the Rush in the third period. With 4:34 left in the game, Myles McGurty took a shot from the blue line that skipped to the crease area. Quenneville was alone and tucked the puck behind Williams to propel the Rush to a 2-1 lead (McGurty and Giovanni Fiore assisted). Prosvetov and the Rush defense weathered the Tulsa storm late, and hung on for a 2-1 win, their sixth straight on home ice.
Ivan Prosvetov stopped all but one of 30 shots he saw on net, earning his third win of the season (3-1-0-0).
The Rush continue their three-game set against the Oilers on Friday, November 22nd. Puck drop at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT.
