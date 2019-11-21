Parisi Signs PTO with Belleville Senators

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals, have announced Thursday that defenseman Tom Parisi has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.

The 26-year-old blueliner appeared in 13 games with South Carolina this season, totaling 12 points with five goals and seven assists. Parisi is leading the ECHL in plus-minus with a rating of +14 and is one of the top defensive scorers in the league, tied for first in goal scoring and ranking fourth in points. The Commack, N.Y. native is also second among defenders with 51 shots on goal.

Parisi has already played 121 AHL games in the Montreal Canadiens organization with the Laval Rocket and St. John's IceCaps. He earned 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) with Laval in 2017-18 and posted nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 45 contests as a member of St. John's in 2016-17.

The defender was also part of Providence College's NCAA National Championship winning team in 2015 and later captained the squad as a senior during the 2015-16 season. At Providence, Parisi totaled 144 games from 2012-16 and helped produce 55 points of offense on 12 goals and 43 assists.

