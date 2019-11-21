Conner Bleackley Returns from PTO, Colton Point Assigned to Texas

November 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Forward Conner Bleackley has been released from his Professional Try-Out (PTO) contract by the Texas Stars and has returned to the Idaho Steelheads, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Thursday. In a separate transaction, goaltender Colton Point has been assigned to the Texas Stars by the Dallas Stars.

Bleackley, 23, played 10 games with AHL Texas after signing a PTO on October 5, posting three goals and two assists for five points with six penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. The High River, Alb. native scored two goals in his season debut on October 5 and also added four points in his first four games with AHL Texas. Last season with AHL San Antonio, he tallied 16 points (5-11-16) through 57 games with 35 penalty minutes. Since the 2016-17 season, Bleackley owns 33 points (11-22-33) in 132 AHL games between Chicago, San Antonio and Texas.

The 6-foot, 199-pound forward signed with the Steelheads on September 3, last playing in the ECHL during the 2017-18 season with Tulsa. In 54 career ECHL games, Bleackley boasts 26 goals and 29 assists for 55 points with 96 penalty minutes. Prior to his professional career, Bleackley played five seasons with the Red Deer Rebels from 2011-16, tallying 183 points (80-103-183) through 259 games while serving as captain for his final three seasons. He was drafted 23rd overall (1st Round) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2014 NHL Draft then selected 144th overall (5th Round) by the St. Louis Blues in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Point, 21, played seven games with the Steelheads this season, amassing a 2-3-1 record with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage, sitting 12th in the ECHL for goals-against average. Through 20 career ECHL games with the Steelheads, the North Bay, Ont. product boasts a 7-5-3 record with a 2.99 GAA and a .900 save pct. In seven career AHL games with Texas in 2018-19, Point earned a 2-3-1 record with a 3.77 GAA and a .857 save pct.

Before his professional career, Point played two seasons at Colgate University and ranked second among all collegiate goaltenders with a 1.60 GAA and .950 save pct. during his sophomore season. He was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award in 2018.

The Steelheads continue their home stand on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:10 p.m. when they open a two-game set against the Kansas City Mavericks. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM and at 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & ECHL.tv.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.