Thunder Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Beast

November 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







Adirondack Thunder center Casey Pierro-Zabotel (left) vs. the Brampton Beast

BRAMPTON, ON - The Adirondack Thunder came out flat in the opening period as they fell 8-5 in Brampton, ON on Thursday night to the Beast.

Jared Gomes (2x), Lindsay Sparks (3x) and Matt Petgrave each scored in the first period for Brampton as Adirondack came out flat to start the game. Matt Salhany scored the lone Thunder goal in the first period, beating Beast netminder Alex Dubeau on a 2-on-1 at 8:19 of the first period. Ryan Walker was credited with the lone assist.

Eamon McAdam made nine saves on 14 shots in the first period before he was replaced by Chris Nell, who appeared in a game for Adirondack for the first time since December of 2017.

After the Thunder failed to capitalize on a powerplay to start the second, Jared Gomes completed his hat-trick at 7:33 to give Brampton a 7-1 lead.

Nikita Popugaev scored a highlight-reel breakaway goal for Adirondack in the third period to pull his team back to within five. The goal was Popugaev's first ECHL goal and was assisted by Ara Nazarian and Hayden Verbeek.

Casey Pierro-Zabotel netted the puck twice in the third and James Henry scored a goal of his own to make it 7-5.

Daniel Leavens sealed the Brampton victory with an empty-net goal with less than a minute left.

The Thunder outshot the Beast and went 0-for-4 on the powerplay while surrendering two goals on the man advantage to the Beast on four opportunities.

Up Next

The Thunder face off against the Railers on Sunday afternoon at 1:35pm in Worcester.

