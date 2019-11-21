Gomes and Sparks Electric as Beast Down Thunder

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Jared Gomes and Lindsay Sparks both had hat tricks as the Brampton Beast defeated the Adirondack Thunder 8-5 on Thursday night.

The Brampton Beast, who were coming off of an 8-3 home win against the Worcester Railers, put their streak back on the line for a Thursday night tilt against the Adirondack Thunder.

Brampton got the scoring started with a beauty of goal from Jared Gomes. The Brampton native was making his Beast debut and deked to the front of the net and beat Eamon McAdam for his first ECHL goal at 2:45.

The Beast continued to pour on the pressure and were rewarded with a goal from Lindsay Sparks at 5:27. That power play marker gave Brampton a 2-0 lead.

The onslaught continued as Sparks found twine again, this time making it 3-0 for the hometown squad at 6:38.

Adirondack fired back with a low goal from Matt Salhany that fooled Beast netminder Alex Dubeau. That made it 3-1 Brampton at 8:19.

The boys out of Brampton got right back to their scoring ways shortly with a goal from Matt Petgrave. The defender slid down the boards and knocked the rebound home for a 4-1 lead at 10:37.

The goals continued with Sparks burning rubber and streaking down the ice on a breakaway. He went upstairs and scored his third of the game to make it 5-1 Brampton at 14:13.

The Beast kept the pressure on and were rewarded with another goal from Gomes. On the man advantage, the forward walked down the ice and fired a hard shot through the pads of Chris Nell for his second of the contest and a 6-1 Beast lead at 17:27.

Brampton would take a 6-1 lead into the first intermission and would lead in shots 19-9.

The second period wasn't nearly as eventful as the first, but the Beast would find twine one more time.

Gomes, who scored two goals in the first, completed the hat trick at 7:33. He streaked into the offensive zone and picked the top corner over Nell to make it 7-1 Beast.

Brampton would take a 7-1 lead into the final frame and would be up in shots by a count of 25-15.

The third period of the contest would see the Thunder take control and score four answered goals courtesy of Nikita Popugaev, Casey Pierro-Zabotel and James Henry. That would draw the Thunder within two, but with the net empty, the Beast would find twine to ice the game courtesy of Dan Leavens at 19:48.

The Beast would finish the contest with an 8-5 win and Dubeau would claim his fifth win of the season with a 27 save effort. Chris Nell would be tagged with the loss after making 13 saves in relief.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Petgrave (BRA) 2) Sparks (BRA) 1) Gomes (BRA) The Beats finished the game two-for-four on the man advantage. Adirondack was held scoreless in four opportunities. The Beast would be back in action Sunday at home against the Kalamazoo Wings.

