Oilers Drop First of Three Games in Rapid City

Charlie Sampair of the Tulsa Oilers takes a shot against the Rapid City Rush

TULSA, OK - The Oilers lost to Rapid City 2-1 on Wednesday in the first of three matchups at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center this week.

Charlie Sampair started the scoring 10:43 into the game, tucking the puck underneath the crossbar and over the shoulder of Ivan Prosvetov. The goal came in Sampair's 200th professional game, and was assisted by Brent Gates Jr. and Danny Moynihan. Gage Torrel answered with his second of the year, tipping a point-shot from Eric Israel past Devin Williams at the 14:29 mark of the opening frame.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, but both teams could find the box. The Oilers took three trips to the box, including a five-on-three in the final minutes of the period.

The final frame remained deadlocked until Peter Quenneville crammed a rebound into the net with 4:35 remaining to seal the Rush victory.

Tulsa will return to the Rushmore Plaza Civic on Friday and Saturday for a pair of rematches against the Rush before heading to Wichita on the 27th.

