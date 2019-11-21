Messner recalled to Providence

Duluth, GA - Defenseman Joel Messner becomes the fourth member of the Gladiators this season to be called up to their AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins. He joins Scott Conway, Joona Koppanen and most recently Sam Asselin.

The 25-year-old defenseman from Winnipeg, Manitoba had 12 points in 13 games this season for Atlanta, with three goals and nine assists. The 12 points are tied for the team lead and the nine assists are second.

While playing four seasons for the University of Nebraska-Omaha, he had 42 points (7G, 35A) in 135 games for the Mavericks. In his first season as a pro last year, he went straight to the AHL to play for Providence to begin the campaign, then finished the season with Atlanta. During 2018-19, he played in 32 games with the Providence Bruins and 27 games with the Atlanta Gladiators. Between both squads, he had a combined 25 points with seven goals and 18 assists.

