Swaggerty Calls Game with Walk-Off Single

April 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







With the game-winning run standing at third base, Travis Swaggerty - at the top of a prospect-heavy Indianapolis Indians lineup - lined a single into left field to walk off the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night, 3-2.

After Omaha (2-2) tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the ninth inning, the Indians took advantage of small-ball to put runners in scoring position for Swaggerty. Hunter Owen opened the inning with a hit-by-pitch and was moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and Ji-Hwan Bae single. On a full-count offering by Jose Cuas (L, 0-1), Swaggerty recorded his second hit of the game to win the game.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Cal Mitchell continued his hot streak at the plate and launched his second home run of the season to tie the game. The Indians (2-2) then took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Oneil Cruz scored on an error by catcher MJ Melendez.

Cristofer Melendez (W, 1-0) surrendered the game-tying Omaha run in the top of the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly, but struck out Clay Duncan to strand another Storm Chaser in scoring position.

Last season, the Indians won 10 home games in walk-off fashion to tie the team's single-season high dating back to 2005 (also: 2015). The April 8 walk-off is the Indians' earliest in a season by date since Chris Aguila lined a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning on April 8, 2007 (1) vs. Columbus.

The Indians will look to take their first lead of the series tomorrow night at Victory Field. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM, with RHP Marcelo Martinez (1-0, 5.40) set to take the mound for Omaha. Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.

