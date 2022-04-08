Storm Chasers Suffer Walk-Off Loss to Indians
April 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Omaha Storm Chasers tied the game, 2-2, with the Indianapolis Indians in the top of the ninth, but the Indians won, 3-2, on a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth on Friday at Victory Field.
Omaha (2-2) struck first in the game, scoring in the top of the second when third baseman Emmanuel Rivera led off the inning with a triple and later scored on a double by outfielder Brewer Hicklen. Indianapolis (2-2) promptly tied the game in the bottom of the second against right-hander Daniel Mengden when Cal Mitchell hit a solo home run.
Hicklen finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI double to extend his season-opening hitting streak to four games.
The Indians took the lead in the fifth with an unearned run. After Oniel Cruz singled and moved to third on a single by Rodolfo Castro, he scored on a fielder's choice when catcher MJ Melendez could not secure a throw home from first baseman Nick Pratto.
Indianapolis left-hander Cam Alldred kept Omaha at bay with 3.2 scoreless innings of relief while left-hander Josh Dye, right-hander Ándres Núñez, and right-hander Jose Cuas (Loss, 0-1) combined for nine strikeouts and zero walks through the eighth inning.
The Storm Chasers tied the game in the ninth. Outfielder JaCoby Jones reached on an infield single, moved to second on a throwing error by right-hander Cristofer Melendez (Win, 1-0), and scored on a sacrifice fly to left by shortstop Iván Castillo. The Storm Chasers had a chance to take the lead, but outfielder Dairon Blanco was stranded at second base.
Cuas, who struck out the side in order in the eighth, hit Hunter Owen to begin the ninth inning. After moving to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jason Delay and advancing to third on a single by Ji-Hwan Bae, Owen scored the winning run on an opposite-field single from Travis Swaggerty.
The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Indians on Saturday at Victory Field when left-hander Marcelo Martinez (1-0, 5.40) faces right-hander Roansy Contreras (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. and coverage begins at 5:15 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.
Following the season-opening six-game series against Indianapolis, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on April 12 for the 2022 home opener against Louisville. The full 2022 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available here.
For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.
