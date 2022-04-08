Gwinnett Stripers Announce Updates to Coolray Field for 2022

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers have announced updates and additions to Coolray Field that will enhance the fan experience for the 2022 season and beyond.

Cashless Payment throughout the ballpark and Mobile Ordering in the Cutwater Club are two modern features designed to make purchases a breeze, while two new concession stands - All the Fixins and Cocktail Cove - will provide a unique variety of locally-inspired food options. Three of Coolray Field's Luxury Suites - the Patriotic Suite, the Hall of Fame Suite, and the Celebration Suite - are getting exciting new themes, and fans can expand their waistbands in the All-You-Can-Eat Seats. Cap it all off with a pic in our soon-to-be unveiled social space, the GWIN Sign, presented by Northside Hospital.

Cashless Payment

All points of purchase within Coolray Field are now cashless, including at the ticket windows, all concession stands, the Slow Pour Brewing Taproom, the Cutwater Club, and Bobby's Tackle Team Store. Last season saw the club announce digital-only Mobile Ticketing for the first time in history.

New Concessions Stands and Food Offerings

The Stripers and concessionaire Professional Sports Catering have teamed up to create two all-new concession stands and a host of mouthwatering food items:

All the Fixins - It's down-home Southern fare with a special local flair at this new concession stand located behind home plate. Here you'll find BBQ Plates, Pimento Grilled Cheese, Fried Vidalia Onion Rings, and more.

Cocktail Cove - Located down the left field line, this new space will serve a unique selection of refreshing frozen cocktails designed to beat the summer heat. Cool off with classic flavors like Strawberry Daiquiri and Piña Coladas, or savor new seasonal creations like Bourbon Lemonade.

Revamped Menu in the Slow Pour Taproom - From the mind of executive chef Jamerius Sims comes new signature dishes, including "The Reel Deal Fish Sandwich," and more.

New Offerings Around the Ballpark - Including Street Tacos, Brisket Sandwich, Pizza, and more.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats

Expand your waistband with an "All-You-Can-Eat Seat" at Coolray Field! For just $29, you will receive a Field Box ticket in Section 117 and access to an all-you-can-eat menu of hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, chips, and soda.

The Stripers are also hosting specialty all-you-can-eat buffets on select Thursdays, including a Crawfish Boil (April 14), Whole Hog BBQ (July 14), Shrimp Boil (July 28), Wings Tailgate (August 18), and more.

Cutwater Club Mobile Ordering with ORDR

The Stripers are partnering with ORDR to roll out an exclusive Mobile Ordering option for Season Ticket Members in the Cutwater Club. For the first time, fans will have the opportunity to order specialty drinks via their mobile device and have them delivered straight to their seat by Cutwater Club staff.

Specialty Suites

The Stripers have added three newly-themed Specialty Suites to their lineup of 20-person Luxury Suites:

Patriotic Suite - Showcasing photos and memorabilia from the Stripers' Patriotic games of years past, including Salute to Armed Forces, Memorial Day, and Independence Day.

Hall of Fame Suite - The Braves franchise boasts a legendary line-up of Baseball Hall-of-Famers, including Bobby Cox, Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz. Bask in the memories of their greatness in this suite featuring retired numbers, photos, memorabilia, and more.

Celebration Suite - Featuring a giant white board wall that guests can write special messages to celebrate any occasion. Whether it's a birthday, retirement, anniversary, baby shower, or other gathering, this suite will be the premier space at Coolray Field to celebrate the special times in your life.

To reserve these spaces for your group, call 678-277-0340.

GWIN Sign (presented by Northside Hospital)

Arriving later this month is the all-new GWIN Sign, presented by Northside Hospital.

Nothing says "I had a great time at Coolray Field" like taking that perfect picture and sharing it on social media. You will be able to do just that at the GWIN sign, which will be located on the plaza just outside the Main Gate. You can literally be the "I' in GWIN as you pose with your friends, your family, your date, or all by yourself.

The Gwinnett Stripers host Opening Night at Coolray Field on Tuesday, April 12 vs. Nashville. Single-game tickets for all 2022 home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

