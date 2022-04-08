Indians Split First Doubleheader of 2022

April 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







Behind a 10-hit outpouring from the Indianapolis lineup and multi-hit performances from prospects Rodolfo Castro and Cal Mitchell, the Indians won Game 1 of Thursday night's doubleheader vs. Omaha, 5-3. The Storm Chasers countered and won the nightcap, 6-2.

The Indians (1-2) came back from a 3-2 deficit through four innings with a three-run spot in the bottom of the fifth in the night's opening game. An RBI single by Ji-Hwan Bae - his first Triple-A RBI - followed a leadoff double by Jared Oliva to tie the contest. With runners at the corners, Rodolfo Castro then drove in the game-winning run off starter Austin Cox (L, 0-1) with a sacrifice fly to score the speedy Bae.

The scoring began with an RBI triple off the bat of Mason Martin in the first inning and back-to-back doubles by Canaan Smith-Njigba and Mitchell in the second. The Storm Chasers scored three runs in the third to take a short-lived lead.

Reliever Hunter Stratton (W, 1-0) did not allow a hit through his 2.2 innings as the Indians took the lead back, and Yerry De Los Santos (S, 1) came in to slam the door with 2.0 perfect frames.

In Game 2, Omaha (2-1) scored two runs in the first inning and never relinquished the lead en route to a 6-2 win. The Indians twice tightened the deficit to one run, but a two-spot in the sixth inning put the game out of reach.

The Storm Chasers were highlighted by a two-homer and six-RBI day by Royals prospect Nick Pratto. Colten Brewer (W, 1-0) struck out the side in his 1.0 inning and Beau Sulser (L, 0-1) took the loss with three runs surrendered in 3.2 innings.

The Indians will look to tie the series at two games apiece tomorrow night at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. RHP Chase De Jong (0-0, -.--) will face off against RHP Daniel Mengden (0-0, -.--).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.