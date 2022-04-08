Pratto Powers Storm Chasers to Doubleheader Split with Indians

April 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- First baseman Nick Pratto hit two home runs-one in each game of the doubleheader-and drove in six total runs to help the Omaha Storm Chasers earn a doubleheader split with the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday at Victory Field.

Omaha (2-1) dropped Game One, 5-3, before rebounding to defeat Indianapolis (1-2) in Game 2, 6-2.

GAME ONE

The Indians scored first in Game One against left-hander Austin Cox (Loss, 0-1), plating a run in the first inning on an infield single by Rodolfo Castro followed by an RBI triple from Mason Martin. Indianapolis doubled its lead with a run in the second inning on back-to-back doubles from Canaan Smith-Njigba and Cal Mitchell to open the inning.

Pratto's first blast of the day came in the third inning, when he faced right-hander Matt Eckelman with shortstop Iván Castillo at second base and second baseman Clay Dungan at first. On a 2-1 pitch, Pratto smacked a three-run home run 429 ft. to straightaway centerfield to give Omaha a 3-2 lead.

Indianapolis came back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to re-take the lead for good, scoring thanks to four hits and a sacrifice fly. After a leadoff double by Jared Oliva, Ji-Hwan Bae singled to bring in Oliva and tie the game. Oniel Cruz followed with a single to put runners on second and third before Castro lofted a sacrifice fly to give the Indians the lead. Cruz scored the game's final run on an RBI single by Brendt Citta.

Cox pitched 4.0 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and zero walks.

Right-hander Hunter Stratton (Win, 1-0) combined with right-hander Yerry De Los Santos (Save, 1) for 4.2 scoreless and hitless innings to end the game.

GAME TWO

Omaha struck first in Game Two, scoring twice in the top of the first against right-hander Beau Sulser (Loss, 0-1). Dungan began the game with a four-pitch walk before scoring on an opposite-field double by first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who later scored thanks to back-to-back singles from catcher Freddy Fermin and outfielder Brewer Hicklen.

Right-hander Jonathan Heasley retired the side in order in the bottom of the first, punctuating his first Triple-A inning with a strikeout. He yielded his lone run of his outing in the second inning, when Martin doubled, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, and scored on an RBI groundout from Mitchell. Heasley threw 3.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk in his Triple-A debut.

The Storm Chasers added a run in the third inning on Pratto's second home run of the day, a solo shot to right field that traveled 426 ft. With his home run in Game Two, Pratto became the second player in the Storm Chasers era (2011-pres.) to homer in both ends of a doubleheader, joining Anderson Miller, who did so on July 17, 2021, against Indianapolis at Victory Field.

The Indians battled back with a run in the fourth against right-hander Brad Peacock, when Mitchell singled, stole second and third, and scored on a groundout by Connor Kaiser.

After Omaha extended its lead with a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Hicklen to bring in Pasquantino, Pratto came through again in the sixth with a two-run single to right that brought in outfielder Dairon Blanco and third baseman Jimmy Govern.

Right-handers Colten Brewer (Win, 1-0), Domingo Tapia, and Jace Vines combined for seven strikeouts and two walks over 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings to secure the win.

The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Indians on Friday at Victory Field when right-hander Daniel Mengden (0-0, 0.00) faces right-hander Chase De Jong (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

Following the season-opening six-game series against Indianapolis, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on April 12 for the 2022 home opener against Louisville. The full 2022 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available here.

For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.