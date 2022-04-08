Memphis Defense Remains Bright Spot Despite Thursday's Loss

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds dropped a dazzling defensive duel with the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

With the bases loaded and no outs in the seventh inning and Memphis trailing 5-2, the Redbirds infield dove all over the diamond to prevent any more damage. With the infield in, second baseman Brendan Donovan dove to his left, got to his feet and cut down a runner at the plate.

The next batter for Gwinnett smacked a ball down the third base line. Third baseman Kramer Robertson sprang into action. Robertson made a diving stop, stepped on third base and started an inning-ending double play. Neither team scored the rest of the night.

Left fielder Alec Burleson and first baseman Luken Baker stayed hot offensively on a cool 60-degree night, each tallying two hits and scoring a run. Catcher Ivan Herrera and right fielder Conner Capel each registered an RBI in the team's two-run fifth.

In relief, Junior Fernandez and Jake Walsh each struck out two Stripers in one-inning appearances.

Gwinnett starter Jackson Stephens (1-0) earned the win while R.J. Alaniz (1) was credited with the save in his first appearances of 2022. Johan Oviedo (0-1) tossed 5.0 innings in his first start of the season and struck out five. Memphis (1-2) returns to AutoZone Park on Friday night (7:05 first pitch) for game four of the six-game series with Gwinnett (2-1).

