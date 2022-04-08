Clemens Stays Hot, as Mud Hens Fall to Red Wings
April 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
After a long and tough extra inning loss, the Toledo Mud Hens looked to get back on track. The 2009 Arizona Diamondback draft pick, Chase Anderson took the mound for T-town, as the Hens looked to get their second win of the season. Opposing Anderson was the Red Wing right hander, Luis Reyes.
The Rochester Red Wings hammered off Anderson early, scoring two runs in the first inning, and another in the second. However, The Mud Hens would not go down without a fight, as Zack Short would hit his first RBI of the season, hitting a sacrifice fly to center field, putting Toledo on the board in the bottom of the second inning.
Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the third, Josh Lester would come in clutch with a two out single, driving Kody Clemens and Jacob Robson, to tie the game at three apiece.
However, the Red Wings would answer back in the top of the fifth with a three-run homer, hit by Andrew Young to center field. The Red Wings would then lead 6-3, putting Hens behind once again. The Red Wings would snag another run in the sixth inning, by an RBI single, hit by the Rochester first baseman, Jake Noll. The Hens would now trail 7-3.
A notable batter for the Mud Hens this series, Kody Clemens has now increased his hitting streak to four games. With his hitting streak he is currently batting .368 (seven hits), with three RBIs, and a home run in just four games. He will look to stay hot at the plate, and continue his hitting streak.
The Mud Hens will be back tomorrow at Fifth Third Field for game five, tomorrow at 5:05pm.
