Bisons Pitching Staff Leads the Way in Doubleheader Sweep over Iowa

BUFFALO, NY - Behind some incredibly strong starting pitching, the Buffalo Bisons were able to sweep their doubleheader against the Iowa Cubs after last night's game was postponed due to rain.

Debuting their crisp new alternate blue uniforms in game one, the Bisons put up two runs in the first inning thanks to a two-out double from Samad Taylor to give veteran starter Casey Lawrence an early lead. Lawrence, who gave up a run in the top half, would settle in nicely afterwards, going five strong innings allowing just two hits and one run while striking out six and walking none.

A pair of solo shots from Logan Warmoth in the second and Josh Palacios in the third made it a 4-1 game, before the Bisons tacked on three more runs off of four singles in the sixth en route to the 7-2 victory. Graham Spraker pitched the sixth, giving up a run in his second appearance of the season, before lefty Matt Gage came in the seventh and struck out the side to finish things off.

The night cap saw the Herd ride the hot hand of Shaun Anderson, who threw six shutout innings in his first start of the season and allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out eight. Samad Taylor's speed was on full display in the second inning, as he laid down a perfect bunt single, stole second and third, before coming around to score the lone run of the ballgame on an RBI single by Rafael Lantigua.

Former Blue Jay Mark Leiter Jr. threw four innings for the I-Cubs and allowed just the lone run, but was still tagged with the loss after the Cubs late-game rally fell short by just a few inches.

Down to their final out, and with Kyle Johnston looking for his second save of the season, Trent Giambrone hit a rocket out to right field which hit off the very top of the padded wall. While it looked for a moment like the I-Cubs had tied the game, it was ultimately ruled a double. Johnston eventually got Brennen Davis to groundout to end the game and secure the second win of the night for the Bisons.

The Bisons and I-Cubs will meet again tomorrow afternoon with Bowden Francis set to make his first start of the season for the Herd. The I-Cubs will send Caleb Killan to the mound with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. EST.

