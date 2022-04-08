Diaz Homers But Jacksonville Falls Short to Worcester

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After trailing for most of the game, Jacksonville's ninth inning rally didn't have enough gas as they fell 8-4 Friday night in front of 6,314 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

After Jacksonville (1-3) took an early 2-0 lead, Worcester (3-1) packed a hard punch in the top of the third against Jumbo Shrimp starter Jordan Holloway (0-1). After he got two quick outs to start the inning, the third out became elusive; Jeter Downs worked a walk, Triston Casas singled, and Rob Refsnyder walked to load the bases with two outs. In the ensuing at-bat, Franchy Cordero clobbered a grand slam to put the Red Sox on top 4-2.

Jacksonville drew first blood thanks to the hot-hitting Lewin Díaz (1), who launched a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the first off Worcester starter Josh Winckowski (1-0).

The Jumbo Shrimp added to their lead in the bottom of the second. JJ Bleday walked and advanced to second on a single by Peyton Burdick. A passed ball allowed both runners to advance to second and third, and Bleday scored on a ground ball by Norel Gonzalez for the 2-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, the Red Sox added two more runs. Johan Mieses (1) launched a solo home run with one out to increase the lead to 5-2. Roldani Baldwin doubled and scored on a double from Downs for the 6-2 advantage.

Worcester plated a run in the seventh to make the score 7-2. Cordero doubled and advanced to third on a groundout by Christin Stewart. During the at-bat of Yolmer Sanchez, Cordero scored on a wild pitch.

The final run for the Red Sox came in the top of the eighth. With one out, Downs launched his first home run of the season to bring the Worcester lead to 8-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp had some fight left in them as they had two runs cross the plate in the bottom of the ninth. With one out, Bleday, Burdick, and Gonzalez worked three consecutive walks to load the bases. Joe Dunand ripped a one-out double down into the left field corner to score Bleday and Burdick to cut the deficit to 8-4. However, the Red Sox bullpen was able to anchor down and record the final two outs.

Jacksonville and Worcester continue their series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp will turn to LHP Matthew Kent (0-0, 0.00) and the Red Sox will counter with RHP Brian Keller (0-0, 0.00). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv.

