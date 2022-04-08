Bulls' Haley Hammers Sounds 6-3

April 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Bulls first baseman Jim Haley crushed two home runs and catcher Ford Proctor smashed three hits, while southpaw Colin Poche fired a scoreless inning in his first outing in over two years in Durham's 6-3 win over the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Haley's started the scoring with his first two-run blast in the third, which preceded Proctor's line drive RBI single to left to put the Bulls ahead 3-0. After the Sounds evened the game with a trio of tallies in the fifth, Durham answered right back with a three-spot in the sixth highlighted by Haley's second two-run shot of the night to retake a three-run advantage.

It was Haley's second career multi-homer game, previously accomplishing that feat on May 20, 2019 with High-A Charlotte. It was the first time a Bulls player has homered twice in a game since August 29, 2021 when infielder Dalton Kelly bash two longballs against the Charlotte Knights. Proctor's (3-4, RBI) three hits paced all batters from either side, with Haley joined by CF Ryan Boldt (2-5, R) in recording two hits.

Bulls reliever Chris Muller (1.2 IP, H, K) earned the win in his Triple-A debut, combining with Colin Poche (1.0 IP, BB, 2 K), Adrian De Horta (1.0 IP, H, BB, K) and Dusten Knight (1.0 IP, BB, K) for the final 4.2 scoreless frames. Knight notched the save, while Nashville reliever Connor Sadzeck (1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER) suffered the defeat. Poche received a hold in his first outing since 2019, missing the 2020 and 2021 campaigns after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The two teams are scheduled to continue their six-game series on Friday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35pm ET. Durham's starter has not yet been determined, while the Sounds are slated to give the nod to RHP Jason Alexander.

The Bulls begin their 2022 home slate at Durham Bulls Athletic Park with a six-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, April 12. First pitch for Opening Night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park is scheduled for 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.