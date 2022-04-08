Knights Fall to Tides 12-1 on Friday Night

(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the six game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 12-1 on Friday night from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. The Knights are now 2-2 over the first four games of the season.

RHP Emilio Vargas (0-1, 11.25) was saddled with the loss in his Triple-A debut. Vargas allowed five runs on five hits over four innings of work for the Knights. He allowed four of his five runs in the first inning. The inning was highlighted by a two-run home run off the bat of Johnny Rizer.

Two innings later, Robert Neustrom launched a solo home run to give the Tides a 5-0 lead after three innings. The Tides added a third home run of the game in the fifth inning thanks to Rylan Bannon. Norfolk led the game by a score of 8-0 after five innings. Charlotte RHP Jhan Mariñez was charged with all three runs in the fifth.

Norfolk RHP Grayson Rodriguez made his Triple-A debut and was sharp for the Tides. The 22-year-old allowed just one hit over four shutout innings. He walked one batter and struck-out seven.

The Knights tacked on one run in the top of the on an RBI single by first baseman Patrick Kivlehan. His RBI single scored Adam Haseley for Charlotte's lone run of the game. Kivlehan later made his pitching debut in the bottom of the eighth inning. He retired the Tides in order.

RHP Tyler Johnson made his second appearance of the season out of Charlotte's bullpen and allowed four runs in the seventh inning to give the Tides a 12-1 lead.

Seby Zavala, who was outrighted to the Knights from the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, made his 2022 debut and went 2-for-4 at the plate. Ryder Jones and Nick Ciuffo had one hit apiece to give the Knights five total hits in the game.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Tides on Saturday night with first pitch on tap for 6:35 p.m. from Harbor Park. LHP Wes Benjamin is expected to get the ball for the Knights. The game can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

