Surane's Big Day Leads Dock Spiders Over Rockers 7-3

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Jake Surane in action

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders snapped their three-game losing skid on Saturday night against the Green Bay Rockers 7-3. Shortstop Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) and Right fielder Teddy Deters (Xavier) both tallied three hits and an RBI triple on the night to lead the Dock Spiders offense to victory. The Dock Spiders got the scoring started in the bottom second as Jake Surane grounded a single to the Rockers shortstop that scored catcher Brady Katterhagen (Wisconsin-Platteville). The Rockers took the lead in the top of the fifth, but the Dock Spiders countered in the bottom of the inning as they scored three runs as they took the lead right back. The Rockers came within one run after scratching a run across in the top of the seventh, but a three-run bottom of the seventh by the Dock Spiders capped off by a two RBI triple from Teddy Deters sealed the deal as the Dock Spiders took a 7-3 lead. The Dock Spiders called upon closer Zach Silfies (Elizabethtown) to shut down the Rockers offense and he did just that as he struck out two Rockers in the top of the ninth that closed the game out.

Dock Spiders starting pitcher Joseph Chavana (Trinity) was credited with the win after going six and two thirds' innings while only surrendering 3 runs while he fanned six batters. The Rockers starter Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State) was tagged with the loss. The Dock Spiders improved to 15-25 on the season and 2-3 in the second half. The Dock Spiders will be back in action Sunday afternoon as they travel to Green Bay to take on the Rockers. First pitch is slated for 1:05 P.M. from Capital Credit Union Park. They will return home on Monday night when they start a two-game series with the Rockford Rivets. Game two of the Rockford series is on Tuesday night as it's bang for your buck night with 107.1 The Bull at Herr-Baker field. Come out and enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz Pepsi products, and 16 oz domestic beers (for those of drinking age) for $2 each. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

