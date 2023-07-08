Eau Claire Wins in Extras

Willmar, MN - The Express completed the 2-game series sweep in Willmar Friday night with a 10-inning win over the Stingers 8-7.

Things started off shaky for the Express, as they gave up 4 runs in the bottom of the first inning to the hometown Stingers. A sac fly, double, and single in this inning all scored runners for Willmar.

The Express answered back in the top of the 2nd inning though, with 3 runs of their own. These runs were brought in on a Cole Conn (UIC) single, a Bronson Rivera (Hawaii) triple, and a Rayth Petersen (UIC) RBI groundout.

The Express then added 1 more run in each of the 2 following innings to give themselves the lead.

The two teams traded 1-run innings through much of the late game though, as they went back and forth before Eau Claire eventually knotted things up at 6 runs in the top of the 8th. After 9 innings, the two teams were still tied, so the game went to extras.

Eau Claire capitalized in the top of the 10th, bringing in a clutch 2 runs to put themselves out in front. Their first run came when Cort MacDonald (Stanford) took off for home on a wild pitch in the dirt. Reed Latimer (UAB), who reached on a walk, then scored on a Conn single to the right fielder.

Willmar did not go down without a fight though, as they scored 1 run in the bottom of the 10th, but it was too little too late, as the final out was recorded on a Stinger strikeout.

The Express will continue their road trip with a stop in Waterloo. Saturday night's game will begin at 6:35 pm CT. Tune into the action on the Northwoods League website, or listen along on the radio at 106.7-FM Moose Country.

