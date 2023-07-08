Battle Jacks Shut Out Jackrabbits 8-0, Win Their Fourth Game Straight

Kokomo, IN - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks (15-25) smoked the Kokomo Jackrabbits (14-26), 8-0, winning their fourth game in a row at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

The pitching staff and defense amassed their second shutout win of the series. Tyler McKinstry (Davenport University) got the start and provided five scoreless innings on the mound, earning his first win of the season. After the solid start, each of the relief pitchers each carried on the shut out well. Ryan Wilwers (MidAmerican Nazarene) struck out six in two and two thirds innings. Jake Jekielek finished off the 8th inning for Battle Creek (Northwood University). Lastly, Tre Benjamin (Western Illinois) completed the shutout with one scoreless inning of work, striking out two Jackrabbits.

The Battle Jacks bats provided a balanced attack where many players contributed. Riley Silva (Nebraska) and Spencer Verburg (Central Michigan) each scored three times on the night with one base hit and a pair of walks. In addition, Brock Daniels (Missouri), Jake Allgeyer (Western Illinois), and Luke Cheng (Illinois State) each finished the day with a base hit. The offense was complemented by 18 free passes from Kokomo, including 14 walks and four hit by pitches. Overall, Battle Creek made some good plays of their own while taking advantage of some crucial Jackrabbits mistakes.

With this win, the Battle Jacks win their season-high 4th game in a row. In addition, Battle Creek remains in 1st place in the second half of the season with an impressive 5-1 record. The Battle Jacks will look to sweep the five-game series against Kokomo (1-5 Second Half Record) on Sunday.

