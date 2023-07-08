Battle Jacks Shut Out Jackrabbits 8-0, Win Their Fourth Game Straight
July 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release
Kokomo, IN - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks (15-25) smoked the Kokomo Jackrabbits (14-26), 8-0, winning their fourth game in a row at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The pitching staff and defense amassed their second shutout win of the series. Tyler McKinstry (Davenport University) got the start and provided five scoreless innings on the mound, earning his first win of the season. After the solid start, each of the relief pitchers each carried on the shut out well. Ryan Wilwers (MidAmerican Nazarene) struck out six in two and two thirds innings. Jake Jekielek finished off the 8th inning for Battle Creek (Northwood University). Lastly, Tre Benjamin (Western Illinois) completed the shutout with one scoreless inning of work, striking out two Jackrabbits.
The Battle Jacks bats provided a balanced attack where many players contributed. Riley Silva (Nebraska) and Spencer Verburg (Central Michigan) each scored three times on the night with one base hit and a pair of walks. In addition, Brock Daniels (Missouri), Jake Allgeyer (Western Illinois), and Luke Cheng (Illinois State) each finished the day with a base hit. The offense was complemented by 18 free passes from Kokomo, including 14 walks and four hit by pitches. Overall, Battle Creek made some good plays of their own while taking advantage of some crucial Jackrabbits mistakes.
With this win, the Battle Jacks win their season-high 4th game in a row. In addition, Battle Creek remains in 1st place in the second half of the season with an impressive 5-1 record. The Battle Jacks will look to sweep the five-game series against Kokomo (1-5 Second Half Record) on Sunday.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2023
- Battle Jacks Shut Out Jackrabbits 8-0, Win Their Fourth Game Straight - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Surane's Big Day Leads Dock Spiders Over Rockers 7-3 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- St. Cloud Strikes Early to Defeat Bismarck, Larks Lose Third Straight - Bismarck Larks
- Dogs Avoid Getting Stung - Mankato MoonDogs
- Mallards' Offense Ignites Late, Defeat Wausau on Road - Madison Mallards
- Rockers Fall to Dock Spiders on Road Saturday Night - Green Bay Rockers
- Madison Wins First Game in Wausau this Season - Wausau Woodchucks
- Another Close One Slips Through Stingers Fingers, Defeated by MoonDogs 3-2 - Willmar Stingers
- Orzech, Minnick Go Deep; Spitters Take Game One - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Chinooks Falls in a One-Run Game to the Rivets - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Battle Jacks Score 4 Runs in the 5th to Beat Jackrabbits 5-3, Win 3 Straight for First Time this Season - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Eau Claire Wins in Extras - Eau Claire Express
- Former Waterloo Buck Kyle Leahy Debuts with the Cardinals - Northwoods
- Leahy Makes MLB Debut with Cardinals - Waterloo Bucks
- Rockers Play Second Straight Road Game against Dock Spiders - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockford Rivets Fall to Kalamazoo During Second Game Away - Rockford Rivets
- Rockford Rivets Dominate Kalamazoo While on the Road - Rockford Rivets
- Dock Spiders Fall to Pit Spitters 7-2 In Season Series Finale - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Mallards Cruise to 14-4 Victory, Salvage Split - Kenosha Kingfish
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Battle Creek Battle Jacks Stories
- Battle Jacks Shut Out Jackrabbits 8-0, Win Their Fourth Game Straight
- Battle Jacks Score 4 Runs in the 5th to Beat Jackrabbits 5-3, Win 3 Straight for First Time this Season
- Battle Jacks Sweep Jackrabbits on the Road 12-6 and 2-0, Davis Throws First Complete Game of Battle Creek's Season
- Pit Spitters Score Two in the Ninth, Win 4-2 Over Battle Jacks
- Battle Jacks Crush the Pit Spitters 18-3, Achieve Season Highs in Hits and Runs