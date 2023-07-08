Rockford Rivets Fall to Kalamazoo During Second Game Away

July 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







The Rockford Rivets played Kalamazoo again on the road but unfortunately fell short to them this game.

Kalamazoo came out hot with two runs in the second inning and another big inning scoring four runs in the sixth inning with the score being 0-6. The Rivets tried to rally scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Braden Duhon hit a single to center field and brought home Khalil Walker. Dustin Allen then hit a single and brought home Jack Scheri as well as Braden Duhon. Unfortunately, this was not enough to get it done. The final score was 4-12 in the Growlers favor.

The Rivets will be playing again tonight at home against the Lakeshore Chinooks with the first pitch at 6:35 PM CT.

