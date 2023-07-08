Chinooks Falls in a One-Run Game to the Rivets

The Lakeshore Chinooks (2-3) headed on over to Rockford to face the Rivets and lost by a score of 4-3. Lakeshore falls to below .500 as they look to make a playoff push in the second half off the season.

After three innings of play, the Chinooks led by a score of 2-0. In the top of the second, after a Hunter Grimes strikeout, Brady Counsell got on first with a single. Counsell worked himself around the bases with a stolen base to get to second, and arrived at third after a groundout from Jared Everson. It was Josh Overbeek who drove in Counsell with an RBI single to give the Chinooks a 1-0 lead on the road. Overbeek, who did not play in the previous two home games, has been a mainstay in this lineup and continues to provide excellent play for the Chinooks.

The Chinooks scored again in the third inning with another one run inning. Trey Becker started off the inning with a leadoff single. Becker then advanced to second with a stolen base. This time the RBI came from Gabe Roessler who hit a double to drive in Becker.

The Rivets Chipped away at the lead in the fourth inning when they got on the board with a run to cut the deficit to 2-1, still in favor of the Chinooks. Matthew Mebane started off the inning with a leadoff walk and advanced to second off a wild pitch. After stealing third, Mebane scored off an error from the Chinooks.

The Chinooks scored again in the top of the fifth inning to give themselves a 3-1 lead, but the Rivets would come storming back in the sixth inning with a three-run inning to take a 4-3 lead.

The Riverts started the sixth with a double from Connor Allen who would be driven in by an RBI double from Matthew Mebane. A wild pitch advanced Mebane to third and advanced Tony Lindwedel who got on base with a walk, to second. Lastly, a single from Jack Scheri allowed Mebane to score from third. Lindwedel would be driven in for the third run of the inning, giving the Rivets a lead that stood for the rest of the ballgame.

The Chinooks went scoreless in the last three innings of the game, ultimately losing the Border Battle for the second time this season. Both matches between the Rivets and the Chinooks were one run games. The Chinooks will have a shot at redemption versus the Rivets at Moonlight Graham Field on Sunday with a game at 1:05 pm and 3:05 pm CST.

