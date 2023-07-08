Rockford Rivets Dominate Kalamazoo While on the Road

July 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







The Rockford Rivets played against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Homer Stryker Field on July 6th.

The Rivets scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning with Andrew Delaney hitting a home-run to bring himself back home. The top of the fourth inning was an exciting one with them scoring five runs and bringing the score to 6-1. Tony Lindwedel hit a single and brought home Jace Rinehart. Jack Scheri also hit a single and brought home Matthew Mebane. Braden Duhon hit a single to right field as well and Brough home Tony Lindwedel and Conner Allen also scored during this play. Jace Rinehart was hit by a pitch and this brought Jack Scheri home for a five run inning and to take the lead.

The Rivets scored two more runs in the top of the fifth as well as the top of the seventh. Nick Demarco hit a two run home-run bringing home Braden Duhon as well as himself. The final score of the game was 11-6 with a Rivets win.

The Rivets will be playing again on July 7th at Kalamazoo at 6:35 PM ET.

