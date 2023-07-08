Dock Spiders Fall to Pit Spitters 7-2 In Season Series Finale

July 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Lorenzo Rios on game night

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Credit: Aidan Blake) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Lorenzo Rios on game night(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Credit: Aidan Blake)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Pit Spitters used a four-run top of the seventh inning to seal the deal on Friday night as they earned a 7-2 victory. Two triples scorched by Pit Spitters shortstop Camden Traficante (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) and third baseman Glen Miller (Eastern Michigan) helped score the first two runs of the inning. Then a two RBI double peppered by Catcher Tyler Minnick (Georgia Tech) scored both Colin and Brendan Summerhill which gave the Pit Spitters a 6-2 lead. In the top of the eighth, another double from Glenn Miller added more insurance to the Pit Spitters lead and eventually put the game away. With the victory, the Pit Spitters have swept the Dock Spiders in the season series. The two positives for the Dock Spiders on the night were the performances turned in by starting pitcher Mason Weckler (Wisconsin-Stevens Point) and catcher Lorenzo Rios. In his first start of the season, Weckler hurled six innings of two run ball and racked up seven strikeouts which helped bring his ERA down from 7.50 to 5.25 for the season.

Catcher Lorenzo Rios went 2-2 off of two doubles and scored the only two runs for the Dock Spiders. Rios's contribution wasn't enough down the stretch as the Pit Spitters bullpen shut down the Dock Spiders offense. Pit Spitters reliever Hayden Brown (Jamestown) was credited with the win, while Dock Spiders reliever Jack Zupfer (St. Thomas) was tagged with the loss. The Dock Spiders dropped to 14-25 on the season and 1-3 in the second half. The Dock Spiders will be back in action Saturday night as they take on the Green Bay Rockers. It's Braelon Allen Bobblehead giveaway night at Herr-Baker Field. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead of Fond du Lac's own Braelon Allen presented by Holiday Automotive. Also, at the conclusion of Saturday night's game Kids run the bases presented by Grande Cheese and A&W. All kids are welcome to run the bases following each Saturday home game. A player high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. The Northwoods League is the proven leader in the development of elite college baseball players. Now in its' 30th season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 24 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires, and front office staff, over 325 Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson, three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series Champion Max Scherzer (NYM), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and World Series Champion Chris Sale (BOS). As well as 2019 Rookie of the Year and 2019/2021 Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (NYM) and 2021 All-Star, MLB Gold Glove winner and 2019 Second Team All-MLB shortstop Marcus Semien (TEX). All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit dockspiders.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Dock Spiders as your favorite team.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.